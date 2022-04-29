PSC Celebrates Seniors for Older Americans Month

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is recognizing May’s Older Americans Month (OAM), emphasizing the opportunity to help older adults remain active in their communities and keep utilities contributing to their quality of life. “As Florida’s population of seniors continues to grow, the PSC hopes to empower these residents through educational programs,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “Our team will continue to provide information about how to lower water and energy bills through conservation, protect themselves against scams targeting utility customers, and apply for a Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program. “Reflecting this year’s theme, Age My Way, Florida seniors are proof that age is just a number. They lead very active lives, participate in their community centers, and help us share PSC information with their friends and families.” For OAM 2022, the PSC is partnering with centers in Hamilton, Suwanee, Lafayette, and Leon Counties to meet with seniors in-person and distribute information. Virtual meetings will also be held with senior centers in Sarasota, Charlotte, Putnam and DeSoto Counties. The PSC invites consumers to visit our website to find information to support seniors’ utility-related concerns. Look for #OlderAmericansMonth on social media for more information. If you’re interested in the PSC visiting a senior center near you for future events, call the PSC’s Office of Consumer Assistance & Outreach at 850-413-6482. About Older Americans Month Since 1963, communities and agencies across the state and the nation have commemorated Older Americans Month. The annual tradition celebrates the contributions and achievements of Florida’s older residents. Find more information here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.