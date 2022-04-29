Registration for electronic consumption benefits plan starts on 10 May

MACAU, April 29 - The online registration period to access credit funding allocated to Macao ID holders under the electronic consumption benefits plan will run from 10 May 2022 to 13 January 2023, inclusive.

The third round of the electronic consumption benefits plan is a provisional measure launched by the Government to spur domestic demand, and ease financial pressure faced by local residents and businesses.

Detailed arrangements for registration, credit funding allocation, and usage, were announced today, during a press conference jointly held by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Monetary Authority, and the Social Welfare Bureau.

Under the plan, those who have a Macao ID card – providing either permanent or non-permanent residency status – and where such card is valid or if necessary renewable within the scheme-registration period, will each be entitled to a start-up fund of 5,000 patacas, and a discount grant of 3,000 patacas.

Similar to last year’s plan, participants can choose either to use one of the eight locally-registered mobile payment platforms, or the electronic consumption card, in order to enjoy the benefits of the scheme.

Macao ID holders who successfully register – through a dedicated website of the Macao Monetary Authority – will be able to receive the credits by 23 May at the earliest.

For the convenience of the beneficiaries, those Macao ID holders wishing to continue with the mobile payment platform they selected for last year’s plan, may opt for easy and rapid re-registration.

Those people wishing to receive their funds via the electronic consumption card, and who still possess a valid version of that card, may declare their intention to that effect, upon registration.

Anyone who has lost their card, or has either topped up their card, or registered the card they do possess, under the name of another person, may opt to receive a new electronic consumption card. Anyone who has lost their electronic consumption card is required to report the matter to the Public Security Police Force.

After the authorities garnered opinions from the public, the arrangements for the third round of the electronic consumption benefits plan have been optimised in relation to the validity period for use of the funds. The period for using the funds will run from 1 June 2022 to 28 February 2023, inclusive. The eight-month validity period is two months longer than the previous round of the plan.

Another optimised arrangement for this year’s plan, is that it can be used to pay tariffs on water and electricity consumption, and for natural gas, other fuel, telecommunication services, and audiovisual broadcasting services.

The rules for using the 5,000-pataca start-up fund and the 3,000-pataca discount grant will be similar to those applicable to the electronic consumption card last year. These are namely, a maximum spend for each card, or each mobile payment platform account, of 300 patacas of start-up fund per day, and a daily maximum of 100 patacas of discount grant applied.

Under the plan, each card or each mobile payment platform account can be used to purchase goods and services to a maximum value of 400 patacas a day, within the card or account’s validity period.

The mobile payment platform account, or the electronic consumption card, can be topped up when the start-up fund is emptied, namely for holders to use up their 3,000-pataca discount grant. After top up, the daily maximum spend via the discount grant would be 100 patacas.

The discount will be applied automatically. A receipt for each item of spending occurring via the electronic consumption benefits plan will display clearly the amount used via respectively the start-up fund, and the discount grant system, and the post-transaction balance of each fund pot.

Funds for minors eligible for the scheme can be transferred to either a parent or a guardian. Those in the age range 12 to 17, who have a verified account at a financial institution, have the option to allocate the funding to their own account, or transfer it to another verified account.

The Government will bolster its promotion effort regarding the latest round of the plan. This will include setting up a dedicated website, and making available videos, infographics and lists of frequently-asked questions, and by holding seminars, in order for the public to understand better the details of the new consumption benefits plan.