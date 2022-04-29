Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Commemorates Grand Opening of The Sovana at Stuart

Representatives of The United Group of Companies, joined by local dignitaries, members of the business community and current residents, celebrate the grand opening of The Sovna at Stuart, Stuarts newest luxury, 55+ apartment community with a ribbon cuttin Sovana rendering aerial Sovana great room

United Group of Companies joined by partners, supporters, and local officials to celebrate project milestone

STUART, FLORIDA, US, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project partners, local officials and community members gathered on Wednesday, April 27 to commemorate the grand opening of The Sovana at Stuart, Martin County’s newest luxury, 55+ market-rate rental community, with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration. The $47.850 million development project55+ Active Adult community features 182 high-end apartments units, a state-of-the-art 8,000+ square foot clubhouse and a slate plethora of resident lifestyle programming and activities focused on catering to the increasing number of younger, healthy seniors seeking choice-based 55+ housing options that allow them to maintain an active, independent lifestyle. All lifestyle programming is delivered under United Group’s Award Winning SUN® program.

On hand for the festivities were several members of the project’s development team, the Troy, NY-based United Group of Companies Inc., joined by representatives from several of The Sovana at Stuart’s project partners, including West Palm Beach’s Verdex Construction. The proceedings featured spoken remarks from project stakeholders, local officials and members of the local business community, all of whom gave an optimistic outlook on this exciting new housing option and the positive impact it will have for Martin County’s seniors.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were treated to a tropical vacation-themed reception meant to highlight the upscale, resort-inspired lifestyle offered at The Sovana. The event featured food and drink provided by local vendors, as well as steel-drum and fire spinning performers. The Sovana’s team also offered tours of the community and it’s clubhouse, showcasing the many amenities available to the community’s new residents.

“We’re thrilled to be here today celebrating the completion of The Sovana at Stuart and are so grateful to the many partners and team members who contributed to bring this transformative project to fruition,” said United Group President and CEO Michael Uccellini. “From the onset, we set out to provide a dynamic, best-in-class luxury 55+ apartment community for the increasing number of active adults seeking upscale, amenity-driven housing options in this sought after region, and today I couldn’t be prouder to say, ‘”mission accomplished.’””

Buzz has continued to grow around The Sovana at Stuart throughout the construction process, culminating in the development being honored by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) as its 2021 Gold Medal winner for Best 55+ Market Rate Rental Community on the Boards. Wednesday’s event showed in no uncertain terms that, now that residents have begun moving into their new apartments, the project’s partners have delivered on their promise to cultivate an exciting, active community that continues to create buzz and drive interest from potential residents. deliver an amazing product and lifestyle programming to the current residents that have moved in and will also benefit all future residents.

Featuring spacious, open floorplans, a diverse selection of resort-inspired amenities, pristine facilities and a vibrant calendar of classes and social events, The Sovana at Stuart is poised to redefine luxury 55+ living in the Sunshine State and the Sailfish Capital. The Sovana’s residents enjoy full access to countless high-end community features, including an outdoor pool and spa, movie theater, fitness center, outdoor firepits, bocce and pickleball courts and a dog park.

The Sovana at Stuart also offers complimentary membership to United Group’s award-winning SUN® Program, a nationally-recognized lifestyle initiative designed to promote an active, independent lifestyle. This program, named one of the nation’s best 55+ Lifestyle Programs by NAHB, empowers members to live an active, healthy and happy life and has become a fixture in United Group’s senior communities. Programming includes fitness and aqua aerobics classes as well as other health and wellness services, finance, legal and administrative support, transportation services to stores, pharmacies and restaurants, education and lifelong learning seminars and a monthly calendar of social events.

To learn more about The Sovana at Stuart, or to inquire about leasing an apartment, visit the community’s website, or call (833) 488-6417.

###

About The United Group of Companies, Inc.: The United Group of Companies, Inc. is a full-service real estate company specializing in development, finance, construction, acquisition and management. Since 1972, United Group has developed, owned, acquired and managed more than $3 billion in real estate assets totaling more than 20,000 multi-family units, 3,000 units of senior active adult, and independent living lite housing, more than 5,000 student housing beds, and 2 million square feet of commercial and mixed-use space. United Group is based in Troy, NY and has approximately 300 employees across the country. For more information, visit www.ugoc.com.