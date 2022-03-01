CC RESIDENTIAL PARTNERS WITH BAPTIST HEALTH ON RESIDENT WELLNESS PROGRAM

The Residences at Monterra Commons joins leading South Florida healthcare organization to bring health and wellness programming to residents

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residences at Monterra Commons, located in Cooper City, is a new construction rental community built by CC Residential. Together with Baptist Health, the development will provide its active adult residents concierge access to a suite of flexible and convenient wellness tools and services. Designed to support the development’s upscale and amenity-rich lifestyle, the offering hopes to empower residents to stay engaged and proactive with their personal health and nutrition.

The partnership provides all of Monterra Commons’ residents access to Baptist Health’s signature wellness services, including complimentary 24/7 virtual urgent care visits through Baptist Health Care On Demand, access to products such as digital health kits, as well as community services, such as classes and programming for both physical and mental wellness.

CC Residential, whose affiliate CC Homes had developed the master-planned Monterra community, is the developer of the age-restricted rental community which recently opened. The first residents, who recently moved into their new apartments, as well as prospective and soon-to-be renters, will have the opportunity to participate in and learn more about this complimentary added value from Baptist Health. United Plus Property Management is managing the property and is also an enthusiastic participant and partner in the collaboration.

“We have one goal in mind – offering residents everything they need to tailor their living experience to a perfect fit – a combination of luxury and convenience plus engagement and excitement.” Said Jeff Arnold, COO of The Residences at Monterra Commons’ management affiliate, United Plus Property Management. “This partnership with the region’s largest health care organization will work in concert with those efforts, providing our community members with premier, innovative wellness services and programming. We’re thrilled to partner with Baptist Health and are looking forward to seeing our resident’s benefit from their services.”

“At Baptist Health, we take pride in fostering a community-first approach to healthcare,” said Danny Elfenbein, Baptist Health's Director of Digital and Consumer Solutions. “By partnering with The Residences at Monterra Commons and CC Residential, we are taking that commitment to the next level by bringing comprehensive health and wellness services directly to people’s homes, when and where they need it. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration makes healthcare resources not just more readily accessible, but a lifestyle experience that will improve people’s lives every day.”

The Residences at Monterra Commons boasts a robust array of resort-inspired amenities with its complimentary and award-winning SUN® (Senior Umbrella Network) Program. This program, named one of the nation’s best 55+ Lifestyle Programs by the National Association of Home Builders, offers a full calendar of activities and resources, including social events, fitness, and aqua aerobics classes, financial, legal, and administrative support, transportation services to stores, pharmacies and restaurants, plus lifelong learning seminars. Coupled with the property’s contemporary common rooms and spacious units, the innovative Baptist Health offering is certain to serve as a major convenience for residents drawn to the vibrant community and the dynamic lifestyle it provides.

To learn more about The Residences at Monterra Commons’ partnership with Baptist Health, or to schedule a tour with the community’s leasing specialist, visit the community’s website at www.monterraseniorliving.com. The community is currently open for move ins, and interested parties are encouraged to contact the leasing offices at (754)229-3212 to schedule a tour.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.