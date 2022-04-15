CC RESIDENTIAL AND BAPTIST HEALTH CELEBRATE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ‘PINEAPPLE DAY’ AT THE RESIDENCES AT MONTERRA COMMONS

Partnership to deliver industry-leading health services to support active, independent lifestyle for residents

COOPER CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, April 13, representatives of CC Residential and Baptist Health South Florida hosted a ‘Pineapple Day’ celebration at The Residences at Monterra Commons to unveil the health services offered through their new partnership. Designed to support the vibrant, amenity-rich lifestyle offered at Cooper City’s newest luxury 55+ apartment community, these new services promise to provide residents with the tools they need to take control of their personal health regimen and to maintain their independence as they enjoy each day to its fullest.

Event attendees enjoyed remarks from CC Residential and Baptist Health leadership detailing the many offerings available through Baptist Health and their numerous benefits. The pineapple-themed festivities, a nod to Baptist Health’s iconic logo, also featured drinks, refreshments, tours of the community and a special giveaway. Residents in attendance also had the opportunity to receive their Baptist Health Digital Health Kits. The Digital Health Kit is a handheld device that complements your online doctor visits and empowers you to capture and share physical exams from home or while you travel.

The partnership provides all of Monterra Commons’ residents access to Baptist Health’s signature wellness services, including complimentary 24/7 virtual urgent care visits through Baptist Health Care On Demand, access to products such as digital health kits, as well as community services, such as classes and programming for both physical and mental wellness.

“The Residences at Monterra Commons’ prides itself on delivering a best-in-class luxury living experience for our residents, that not only does that mean ensuring their comfort and convenience, but also empowering them with access to everything needed to maintain their healthy, independent lifestyle,” said CC Residential COO Andy Burnham. “Our partners at Baptist Health, the region’s largest health care organization, have proven time and time again that they share this same goal, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to provide our residents with a full suite of their industry leading services.”

“Our Baptist Health team has always taken a community-focused approach when it comes to providing healthcare services, and with that in mind, we’re thrilled to join the vibrant community here at The Residences at Monterra Commons,” said Baptist Health Asisistant Vice President of Digital Health Solutions and Strategy, Danny Elfenbein. “We couldn’t be happier to offer our Baptist Health Care on Demand and Digital Health Kits to this community and its residents, and are looking forward to a long, fruitful partnership with CC Residential.”

The Residences at Monterra Commons boasts a robust array of resort-inspired amenities with its complimentary and award-winning SUN® (Senior Umbrella Network) Program. This program, named one of the nation’s best 55+ Lifestyle Programs by the National Association of Home Builders, offers a full calendar of activities and resources, including social events, fitness, and aqua aerobics classes, financial, legal, and administrative support, transportation services to stores, pharmacies and restaurants, plus lifelong learning seminars. Coupled with the property’s contemporary common rooms and spacious units, the innovative Baptist Health offering is certain to serve as a major convenience for residents drawn to the vibrant community and the dynamic lifestyle it provides.

To learn more about The Residences at Monterra Commons’ partnership with Baptist Health, or to schedule a tour with the community’s leasing specialist, visit the community’s website. The community is currently open for move ins, and interested parties are encouraged to contact the leasing offices at (754) 229-3212 to schedule a tour.



About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.