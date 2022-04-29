Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,537 in the last 365 days.

Culvert Lining Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 20 in Mobridge Area

MOBRIDGE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is expected to begin on culvert repairs on Monday, May 2, 2022, on U.S. Highway 12 from Selby to Mobridge and on S.D. Highway 20 from Trail City to U.S. Highway 12.

The project will begin with culvert rehabilitation using cured in-place pipe. UV light is used to line the existing culvert and return it to a like-new condition while minimizing impacts to traffic.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers for single lane closure on the multi-lane section of the road for the pipe work. The remaining culvert repairs and other project work will begin in June. The milling and asphalt overlay work for this project is planned to begin in early August.

Border States Paving Inc. from Fargo, ND is the prime contractor for this $12.2 million construction project. The project completion date for Highway 12 and 20 is Nov. 11, 2022.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov. -30-

You just read:

Culvert Lining Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 20 in Mobridge Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.