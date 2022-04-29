Culvert Lining Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 20 in Mobridge Area

MOBRIDGE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is expected to begin on culvert repairs on Monday, May 2, 2022, on U.S. Highway 12 from Selby to Mobridge and on S.D. Highway 20 from Trail City to U.S. Highway 12.

The project will begin with culvert rehabilitation using cured in-place pipe. UV light is used to line the existing culvert and return it to a like-new condition while minimizing impacts to traffic.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers for single lane closure on the multi-lane section of the road for the pipe work. The remaining culvert repairs and other project work will begin in June. The milling and asphalt overlay work for this project is planned to begin in early August.

Border States Paving Inc. from Fargo, ND is the prime contractor for this $12.2 million construction project. The project completion date for Highway 12 and 20 is Nov. 11, 2022.

