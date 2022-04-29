Superb Vocalist, Louissa, debuts her new song with empowering and inclusive lyrics, "Love Me"

Artist Louissa "Love Me" Cover Art Stylish and glamorous Louissa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louissa, a singer, songwriter, pianist, and occasional acrylic nail performer, releases her highly-anticipated track "Love Me" today on all platforms. The song will be released as part of a four-song EP later this fall. It opens with Louissa's angelic voice and a message of empowerment for individuals of all ages. Louissa's goal with this track is to remind her listeners that they are in charge of their own fate and that they are a work in progress.

"Love Me" also pays tribute to a powerful woman, Vice President Kamala Harris. Louissa desired a song that empowers and includes everyone. She had a gay best friend when she was younger. Louissa was inspired to include LGBTQ+ representation in her new tune after witnessing his struggle to embrace himself and the horrible things he had to undergo for being himself. She invited her friend Cory The Cloud, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, to join her in the studio to record the song's chorus. JP Evans, who used to work for Atlantic Records, was a prominent producer engaged in the song's composition. "Love Me" is a lighthearted, bouncy song with lots of energy. It has a nostalgic sound and feels to it from the 90s. It's accompanied by anthem fragments so that the listener can sing along at the top of their lungs when things are difficult and when things are going well.

Louissa is a fantastic singer who continues to inspire others with her songs. She is both a music and a fitness fanatic. Louissa emerges as a genuine, heartfelt pop musician with dark threads sewn in after overcoming a debilitating illness. Her goal as an artist is to make her listeners, particularly those in lesser positions of power, feel powerful and welcomed through her distinctive sounds. As a result, she hopes to establish a global community comprised of people who connect and learn to love themselves while also healing their spirits and mental health.

