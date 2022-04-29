Virtual Training: REMS Exercises and Drills

The following opportunity is being provided by the REMS TA Center, a partner of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools.

Exercises and Drills – Learn about strategies that K-12 education agencies can use in collaboration with their team of multidisciplinary community partners to enhance efforts to practice school emergency operations plans (EOPs).

During this training session, the REMS TA Center will share recommendations from Federal partners specific to developing, practicing, and enhancing high-quality school EOPs through a variety of exercise types, including drills, tabletop exercises, virtual simulations, and more. Additionally, the REMS TA Center will explore new considerations about exercises and drills and efforts education agencies can take to protect the whole school community.

Tuesday May 10th

10:30-1:00

Register here: https://forms.gle/3xW6prCYMrdmtRKh8