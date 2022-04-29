STEELPORT Knife Co. Adds 10” Bread Knife and 10” Slicing Knife to Family of American Handcrafted Carbon Steel Cutlery
The STEELPORT Bread Knife is a high performance bread knife with custom wavy serration for more than just bread. N
New Bread Knife and 10" Slicing Knife Complete STEELPORT’s Lineup of 5 Essential Kitchen KnivesPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., the team handcrafting modern heirloom American-forged carbon steel cutlery in Portland, Oregon, announce the addition of two new sizes in their acclaimed lineup: a 10” Bread Knife and 10” Slicing Knife. The limited first production run of these two new sizes go on sale today, Friday, April 29th at 10am PST on STEELPORTKnife.com.
>> The STEELPORT 10” Bread Knife ($450 without sheath, $495 with sheath) is a high performance bread knife with custom wavy serration for more than just bread. No kitchen is complete without a bread knife. The STEELPORT Bread Knife is designed to perform equally well cutting bread with hard crusts and softer loafs. It can also be used as a serrated slicer for cutting through BBQ meats, and other hard crust foods. The STEELPORT Bread Knife features a unique ‘Wavy’ serration (rather than a pointed serration) resulting in a finer, sharper edge which requires less of sawing motion and can slice, rather than saw, through food with ease and is less destructive to both the food and cutting board.
STEELPORT is proud to offer one of the only premium bread knives on the market, made in America with all US sourced materials.
>> The STEELPORT 10” Slicing Knife ($450 without sheath, $495 with sheath) is an impressive showpiece for those who value a professional cut and presentation, whether for a special occasion like carving a holiday roast, trimming and portioning meat and fish, or precision work such as making sushi/sashimi. The STEELPORT 10” Slicing Knife combines the best attributes of a slicer and cimeter. The curved blade ensures full contact on the cutting board and keeps your knuckles from hitting the board for a comfortable feel. Any home cook or professional chef who regularly prepares larger proteins will get plenty of use out of this knife.
The 10” Bread Knife and 10” Slicing Knife join the STEELPORT offerings, including the 8” Chef Knife, 6" Chef Knife, and 4” Paring Knife for a total of 5 essential kitchen knives, plus custom fitted wooden sheaths with magnetic spines for each size and a carbon steel care kit to deliver a comprehensive solution for kitchens.
All STEELPORT knives use the same U.S.-sourced materials, locally handcrafted methods, and rigorous attention to detail. The core differentiating features of STEELPORT knives include:
>>Drop Forged One-Piece construction: Solid one-piece traditional drop forged construction from blade tip to end cap for a well-balanced and long-lasting knife.
>>65 HRC Carbon Steel: Through proprietary differential heat treatment, American 52100 Carbon Steel achieves unmatched 65 HRC hardness at the blade and a softer spine at less than 30 HRC, creating exceptional sharpness and durability.
>>Contoured Bolster with Hand Polished Edges: Smooth transition from bolster to handle for comfort, and encourages proper pinch grip hold.
>>Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl Handle: Locally sourced, naturally unique burl wood, stabilized with resin to meet tough kitchen requirements and won’t shrink or swell.
>>Made-In-America: American-forged blade, all US-sourced materials, handcrafted in Portland, Oregon for the only broadly available, entirely USA-made cutlery option.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife, and we know our customers go out of their way to use products that mirror their own work ethic and aesthetic. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools. STEELPORT Knife Co. believes in craftsmanship without compromise and our passionate team delivers trusted performance, iconic design and handcrafted individuality through rigorous attention to detail. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.
Frances Dyer
STEELPORT Knife Co.
+1 425-218-8891
frances@steelportknife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other