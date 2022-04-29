Global Tourism Awards announces the world-wide winners for the year 2022
Global Tourism Awards announces the world-wide winners for the year 2022, Most of the tourism sectors are back to normal to offer a world class hospitality experience. The Recognition and Reward is one of the vital booster to motivate the excellent performers to deliver their best in upcoming months, Especially this tourism emerging period.
Global Tourism Awards has waived off the entry / registration fee to support the hospitality industry professionals in Year 2022 award program.
Participants are from 50+ countries and the nominees and winners are from all the regions such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe. Over 70% of the nominees are from the Boutique Hotel category which makes Global Tourism Awards unique in the travel and tourism industry.
The Award Program has a jury team comprising 10+ highly experienced tourism industry professionals around the world. Every nominee is selected through two rounds of jury evaluation along with various protocol checks to ensure the exceptional holiday / travel experience for every guest who stays with them. The Global Tourism Awards 2022 winner announcement is conducted without the need for Gala ceremonies where one is invited to attend social events with the condition of spending a large sum on a travel, stay & table or seat.
On behalf of entire tourism & hospitality industry professionals around the world, Hearty Congratulations to all the winners & Nominees.
Few of the winners of Global Tourism Awards 2022 are
Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers ,Dubai - Best Historical Hotel in UAE 2022
Treetops Executive Residences,Singapore - Best Eco/Green Hotel in Singapore 2022
Dzimbahwe Guest Lodge - Best Country Lodge 2022 in Zimbabwe 2022
Hotel Orca Praia - Best Scenic View Hotel in Portugal 2022
Bunaken Oasis Dive & Spa Resort - Best Boutique Resort in Indonesia 2022
Clarion Hotel & Congress Sea U - Best Hotel & Conference Centre in Sweden 2022
The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel ,Qatar - Best Business Hotel in Qatar 2022
MY SUITE HOTEL ,Italy - Best Modern Hotel 2022
Mtserlebi Resort ,Georgia - Best Luxury Boutique Resort 2022
Emirates Stars Hotel Apartments Dubai - Best Hotel Apartment 2022
COLORS Hotel Athens ,Greece - Best Modern Hotel 2022
Hotel Berati ,Albania - Best Heritage Hotel 2022
Thermas | Park Resort & Spa ,Brazil - Best Family Resort 2022
Water Garden Sigiriya ,Sri Lanka - Best Luxury Boutique Retreat 2022
Villa Vuchev ,Bulgaria - Best Private Villa 2022
Protea Hotels by Marriott Kampala Skyz ,Uganda - Best 4 Star Hotel 2022
Colibri Inn Hotel ,Democratic Republic Of The Congo - Best Boutique Hotel 2022
Pearl Sands of Maldives - Best Boutique Resort 2022
Sulaf Luxury Hotel ,Jordan - Best Business Hotel 2022
Komorebi Bakuriani Resort ,Georgia - Best 4 Star Resort 2022
Kopala New ,Georgia - Best City Hotel 2022
Antelope Park , Zimbabwe - Best Private Game Reserve 2022
