Florida PSC Recognizes National Drinking Water Week

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) joins water professionals across the country, May 1-7, in recognizing National Drinking Water Week 2022 and the vital role water plays in our lives. “People rely on safe drinking water every day for basic services such as cooking, cleaning, and bathing,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “Drinking Water Week helps us better understand our role in protecting this valuable resource. If we make even some small changes daily, we can help conserve this precious resource year-round.” For water conservation tips, consumers can access the PSC’s Drop by Drop brochure and our Conservation House. Consumers can also find additional water conservation information on the PSC’s website. The following are some summer water conservations tips from the American Water Works Association (AWWA): • Don't overwater your lawn. Only water every three to five days in the summer and 10 to 14 days in the winter. • To prevent water evaporation, don't water your lawn during the hottest part of the day, or when it is windy. • Only run the dishwasher and clothes washer when they are fully loaded. • Defrost frozen food in the refrigerator or in the microwave instead of running water over it. • When washing dishes by hand, use two basins--one for washing and one for rinsing—rather than let the water run. • Use a broom, rather than a hose, to clean sidewalks and driveways. • If you have a swimming pool, get a cover. You'll cut water evaporation by 90 percent. • Repair dripping faucets and leaky toilets. Dripping faucets can waste about 2,000 gallons of water each year. Leaky toilets can waste as much as 200 gallons each day. About Drinking Water Week For more than 40 years the American Water Works Association and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week – an opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to recognize the vital role water plays in our daily lives. Additional information about 2022 Drinking Water Week, including free materials for download and celebration ideas, is available here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.