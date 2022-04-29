Aviation Week Network, an Informa Markets Business, Wins Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Award
The Dawn of Commercial Human Spaceflight Recognized for Best Industry CoverageNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, has been honored for Best Industry Coverage from the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards, the business-to business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.
Contributors recognized for their work on the entry, called the “Dawn of Commercial Human Space Flight,” are Irene Klotz, Space Editor; Jen DiMascio, Executive Editor for Defense and Space; Andrea Hollowell, Managing Editor; Lisa Caputo, Art Director; Thomas De Pierro, Content Design Specialist; Jack Freifelder, Copy Editor; Audra Avizienis, Copy Editor/Producer and Michael Lavitt, Director, Editorial Content Production.
The recognized work included coverage on the Dawn of Commercial Human Spaceflight. Private human spaceflight gained a lot of general media attention in 2021. Aviation Week’s winning entry includes articles on:
• Open for Business: The opening of Blue Origin and Virgin Orbit to paying customers. The first private charter flight to low Earth orbit and one that touches on actors in space.
• Civilians in Space: The growing aspect of the space industry and the history of partnerships between NASA and private space companies, a sense of the personalities involved, a look at how the trend is picking up on the global market and details about the way forward.
• Here Come the Actornauts: Covering Star Trek alum William Shatner’s ride to suborbital space on a Blue Origin rocket, as well as the Russian crew filming a sci-fi drama aboard the International Space Station.
The prestigious award recognizes Aviation Week & Space Technology in the category of brand revenue more than $7 million.
Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “We're proud of our editorial teams who continue to be pioneers serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with the trusted information it needs. The Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism, and we are honored to be a part of them."
In 2021, Aviation Week Network was recognized by the awards program for Best Range of Work by a Single Author and the Marianne Decker Mattera Mentor Award.
The Jesse H. Neal Awards, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), were created in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business publications. The awards program is named after the first managing director of SIIA predecessor American Business Press, who remained active in promoting the B2B industry throughout his life. For more information, visit: https://www.siia.net/neals/.
SIIA is the global business information association that accelerates innovation for leading and emerging content, data and technology companies.
The Neal Awards were presented at an awards ceremony in New York on April 26.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
