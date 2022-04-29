Illinois EPA Invests Over $182 Million in Wastewater and Drinking Water Projects in Third Quarter of FY22

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is announcing the issuance of $182,222,203 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (January - March 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans, which fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. Twenty (20) of the thirty-three (33) loans qualified for a total of $8,571,149.62 in Disadvantaged Community Principal Forgiveness, providing additional benefits to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate. These projects are in addition to more than $9.6 million of funding and principal forgiveness already announced for lead service line replacement projects issued by Illinois EPA in the third quarter.

"Through our robust State Revolving Fund, Illinois EPA continues to meet the needs of communities and water districts that rely on this funding to address the ongoing challenges of deteriorating infrastructure," said Director John J. Kim. "The Illinois EPA remains committed to assisting loan recipients, especially disadvantaged communities, with funding that will address their wastewater and drinking water needs while protecting public health and the environment."

Illinois EPA's SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects. The programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

Projects funded in FY22 receive an interest rate of just 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans. A complete list of FY22 third quarter loan recipients is attached. For more information about Illinois EPA's SRF, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund/Pages/default.aspx.

County Recipient Description Amount Principal Forgiveness Bureau Village of Manlius The Village will replace undersized watermains on Maple Avenue and 1st Street. Associated water services and five hydrants will also be replaced. $772,277.39 $386,138.69 Carroll Village of Milledgeville The Village will install watermain from Cochran Avenue to Main Avenue. The Village will also abandon the existing watermain along the route, and conduct site restoration and traffic control. The project will improve distribution system operation and replace aging watermains. $356,690.59 $178,345.30 Clark City of Marshall The City will drill Well No. 7 and construct a new well building in the existing well field. Watermain will also be installed to connect the well to the distribution system. The City supplies water to two smaller municipalities, Martinsville and Casey. The project was proposed to meet the water demand and increase pumping capacity, relieving stress on the other wells and serving as a supplemental source of water. $911,429.21 $400,000.00 Coles City of Charleston The City will convert aerobic digester tanks #7 and #8 to sludge storage tanks. The project also includes the installation of a modified enhanced biological phosphorus removal process. This project will help the City produce effluent that is within the limits set forth in the NPDES permit. $8,383,255.00 $2,514,976.50 Cook City of Chicago The City will continue a multi-year sewer rehabilitation program in order to reduce infiltration/inflow and sewage backups from aging sewer mains. This loan includes installation of approximately 32,000 lineal feet of sewer main throughout the City. $31,548,794.23 Cook City of Evanston The City will install new watermain along Colfax Street, Benson Avenue, Church Street, Emerson Avenue, Sherman Avenue, Sheridan Road, Lincoln Street, and Northwestern Campus Walkway. The project also includes installation of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining in existing watermain. Many of the locations of watermain are over 80 years old and showing signs of deterioration. $10,141,285.05 Cook City of Evanston The City will install Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining in combined sewers. The City has identified critical sections of large diameter combined sewers that are over 100 years old and require rehabilitation. Lining of these combined sewers will provide a more dependable collection system for the combined sewage collected from with the city. $1,223,701.80

Cook Metropolitan Water Reclamation District The District will modify the pump and blower building at the O'Brien Water Reclamation Plant. The project is necessary to keep the expensive equipment within the building safe and to ensure the process within the building operates smoothly. $22,381,900.00 Cook Metropolitan Water Reclamation District The District will install disc filters in three sand beds and decommission three other sand filter beds at the Egan Water Reclamation Plant. Additional work at Egan includes replacements of the existing sodium bisulfate storage tank, new flow meters on sewage pumps, a new electric actuator in the dewatering building and necessary appurtenances to make the project complete and operational. $9,161,850.00 Cook Village of Broadview The Village will install Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in existing watermain and install additional watermain. The area of the project is comprised of cast iron mains, which are approximately 70 years old. The Village has experienced numerous breaks in the area. CIPP and watermain replacement will provide adequate flow and pressure to the Village's residents and reduce shutdowns for maintenance and emergency repairs. $5,095,595.00 $400,000.00 DuPage DuPage County Department of Public Works The Department will upgrade the electrical equipment at the Woodridge-Greene Valley Water Reclamation Facility and the Knollwood Water Reclamation Facility. Work includes replacing the electrical systems incuding the main switchgears, underground cables and substations, as well as replacing the backup generators at both facilities. $21,258,984.80 Iroquois Village of Cissna Park The Village will construct watermains, hydrants, and water services and necessary site improvements. This project will replace older, worn out watermains within the Village. $414,982.50 $207,491.25 Iroquois Village of Milford The Village will replace an existing water line, which runs beneath Sugar Creek and has been broken and repaired numerous times and has since collapsed and been valved off. The new water line will run parallel to the existing line. New fire hydrants and valves will be installed along the new water line. By replacing the old water line, the distribution system will retain a reliable system for providing drinking water within the system. $560,689.16 $280,344.58

Jo Daviess City of East Dubuque The City will construct a 200,000-gallon elevated water storage tank including related equipment, install a booster pump station and new pressure reducing valve stations, and replace watermain. The new water storage will address storage volume deficiency and supply higher pressure to the City's distribution system. The watermain along Beecher Street are aged and deteriorating and will also be replaced. $3,000,000.00 $400,000.00 Jo Daviess City of East Dubuque The City will replace sanitary sewer main on Beecher Street in order to increase flow and reduce backups. $426,239.23 $127,871.77 Lake North Shore Water Reclamation District The District will install programmable logic controllers (PLCs) throughout the District's system. This will occur at the Clavey Road, Gurnee, and Waukegan Water Reclamation Facilities, as well as eight pump stations the District owns and operates. A total of 59 PLCs will be installed to bring the automation system up to date. $5,069,417.50 LaSalle City of LaSalle The City will rehabilitate the Civic Road elevated water storage tank, including removal of the exterior paint and repainting of the exterior with a new coating system. This project will help extend the life expectancy of the water tower. $890,819.32 $400,000.00 Madison City of Highland The City will install Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining in sewers. Selected manholes will undergo rehabilitation, and some manholes will have Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) monitoring equipment installed. $2,246,107.93 $336,916.19 Madison Village of Maryville The Village will install sewer mains and manholes. The project will include abandoning an existing pup station. These improvements will allow the Village to make needed improvements to their collection system in order to continue providing the proper wastewater treatment for customers. $820,984.37 Mason City of Mason City The City will construct a new well and connection to the City's drinking water system. $563,410.00 $281,705.00 McLean City of Bloomington The City will install new watermain, related appurtenances and restoration. Many of the watermains within the community are 50-100 years old and showing signs of tuberculation. Smaller watermain has resulted in a lower pressure of water being supplied to the community. Replacing and upsizing of several watermains will increase flow ability and pressure to the customer. $1,037,889.87

McLean City of Bloomington The City will construct sanitary sewer along Moore and Olive Streets. Separation of the combined sewers will reduce the flow to the wet weather Bloomington Normal Water Reclamation District interceptor sewers downstream. Replacing the combined sewers with separate sanitary and storm sewers will reduce the amount of flow from heavy rainfall periods. $2,205,533.65 Ogle Village of Stillman Valley The Village will install new watermain and appurtenances. These improvements will allow the Village to improve their water distribution system infrastructure. $643,180.92 $321,590.46 Randolph City of Chester The City will replace the roof of the existing treatment plant building, replace the existing lime feed system, and construct a new building to house a new day tank, pumping equipment, electrical, piping and an elevated enclosed walkway to connect to the existing building. The City will also rehab two ground storage tanks, and repaint and repair the recarbonation tank and head tank with piping, controls and necessary appurtenances. $2,500,000.00 $400,000.00 Richland City of Olney* The City will add an Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system at the Olney Wastewater Treatment Plan (WWTP). The project will allow the Olney WWTP to comply with their NPDES permit conditions and continue to provide cost effective sanitary sewer service for their customers. *The City also qualifies for the Small Community interest rate based on Olney's median household income. The loan interest rate is reduced from 1.11% to 0.83%. $750,000.00 $225,000.00 Saline Prospect Water District The Village will replace 484 radio-read water meters, add a meter reading system, and install PVC watermain and appurtenances. These improvements will allow the District to improve their water distribution system infrastructure. $651,836.00 $325,918.00 Saline Village of Galatia The Village will install watermain and miscellaneous appurtenances. This project is the second phase of watermain replacement. These improvements will allow the Village to improve their water distribution system infrastructure. $930,612.78 $400,000.00 Sangamon Village of Dawson The Village will construct an iron removal water treatment plant. Wells #3 #4, and #5 will get new pumps installed. There will also be finished watermain added along with a standby general and necessary appurtenances to make the project operational. This project will ensure that Dawson has a safe drinking water supply for the Village. $5,339,880.00 $400,000.00