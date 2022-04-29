Việt Nam - Oman waives visas for diplomatic, special, official passport holders

VIETNAM, April 29 -

Deputy Foreign Minister Phạm Quang Hiệu and Oman's Ambassador to Việt Nam Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Al Suqri at the signing ceremony of the Visa Exemption Agreement for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports. — Photo courtesy of VOI

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Foreign Minister Phạm Quang Hiệu and Oman's Ambassador to Việt Nam Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Al Suqri in Hà Nội on Thursday signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports of the two countries.

The agreement shall enter into force 30 days after receiving the last diplomatic notice of the two sides on the completion of the agreement conditions.

The move demonstrates the commitment of the two governments to promote exchanges and facilitate the travel of citizens of the two countries in the context of friendly relations and bilateral cooperation.

The signing took place ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations (June 9, 2022).

Relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth in bilateral trade, reaching more than 120 per cent.

Việt Nam and Oman established the Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Co-operation in 2008, resulting in the establishment of the Việt Nam-Oman Investment Joint Stock Company (VOI). The joint venture has disbursed about US$300 million in capital, becoming a typical investment flow from the Middle East into Việt Nam.

The two countries have signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, the most important of which are the establishment of the Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation, the Political Consultative Group and the Business Council between the two countries, and the signing of trade agreements, investment and cooperation in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy. — VNS