MIKE DITKA HOSTS THE TWELFTH ANNUAL GRIDIRON GREATS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION GALA

Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, Inc., a non-profit that provides medical and financial assistance to former NFL players and their families in dire need, will host its 12th annual Mike Ditka’s Hall of Fame Gala in Chicago on May 20th at 6:00 p.m. The gala will be held at the elegant Hyatt Regency Chicago and will honor former NFL players for their outstanding careers as well as their charitable work off the field. John Tournour (J.T. the Brick) will resume his role as Master of Ceremonies. The celebration will feature a star-studded VIP Red Carpet entrance, a surf and turf dinner, premium brand open bar, a silent auction with one-of a kind memorabilia and a special performance by Chicago entertainer John Vincent.
The Gridiron Greats Class of 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees include former Chicago Bears linebacker and current Washington Commanders Head Coach, Ron Rivera; former Los Angeles Rams defensive end, Jack Youngblood; former Tampa Bay Bucs & Atlanta Falcons running back, Warrick Dunn; former Green Bay Packers center, Frank Winters; and former CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive tackle Jim Hopson.
In addition, Sylvia Mackey, wife of former NFL legend and Hall of Famer John Mackey, will present her namesake Award to Mrs. Lisa-Marie Riggins, founding President of the non-profit Fairness for Athletes In Retirement (FAIR), which advocates for pension parity for the pre-93 players.
Marv Levy, NFL & CFL Hall of Fame coach and former Gridiron Greats board member, will proudly present Ron Rivera with the Marv Levy Impact Award. This distinction honors and recognizes an advocate for the Armed Forces who has dedicated much of their time and influence supporting and serving the military community, has exceptional leadership qualities, and is honorable, honest and courageous.
Proceeds for this special night will benefit the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, which is an independent 501(c)(3) organization aiding NFL players in dire need. Former Chicago Bears, NFL Hall Of Fame Coach and President of the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund Mike Ditka affirms “This is a fantastic class of inductees who have helped pave the way for current players and deserve the recognition for all that they do. I'm excited to host the gala here in Chicago and support the Gridiron Greats."
“Hyatt Regency Chicago is proud to host the Gridiron Greats event and we are honored to be a small part in recognizing these important individuals and their contributions.” – Patrick Donelly, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Chicago
A special thanks to CFL, CFLAA, Chicago Bears, Coastal Orthopedics, Hyatt Regency Chicago, MillerCoors, Pepsi, Periscope, Prodigy Printing and Promotions, RMD Advertising, Rudolph Foods, SGWS, and TMI Sports Medicine and to all our supporters who purchased tables and program ads.
Limited tickets/tables are available for purchase. For more information on tickets and sponsorships contact Karen Wright http://www.gridirongreats.org/halloffame (847) 656-5487.
TO RSVP for VIP Red Carpet media credentials, please contact Sonia Robaina Maschmeier, soniamasch@gmail.com (312)848-9402.
About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund:
The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, Inc. (GGAF) is a Wisconsin nonprofit corporation that has received recognition of federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Gridiron Greats’ mission is to assist dire need retired NFL players and their families. GGAF provides medical assistance and financial assistance for day-to-day necessities. http://www.gridirongreats.org/
About Hyatt Regency Chicago:
Hyatt Regency Chicago’s vibrant location in the heart of downtown places you steps from the famed Magnificent Mile, Navy Pier and Millennium Park, and is nestled along the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. The guest rooms deliver some of the city’s most spectacular views and the intelligently designed lobby boasts an abundance of unique networking spaces so you can be your best. Be at the center of all that makes Chicago an international destination at Hyatt Regency Chicago (151 E. Wacker Chicago, IL 60601). To learn more about Hyatt Regency Chicago, please call (312) 565-1234 visit http://www.hyattregencychicago.com
