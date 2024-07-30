NFL Alumni Health & Football Legends Bring Health, Equity, Awareness & Resources to Canton, OH
August 2: NFL Alumni Health & Football Legend(s): Ray Lewis, Emmitt Smith & Warren Sapp Bring Health Equity Awareness & Resources to Canton, OH
As NFL Alumni and beacons of our community, we have the special opportunity and responsibility to make long-lasting and positive impacts to improve health and wellness across our society.”CANTON, OH, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative partnership, the NFL Alumni Association, through NFL Alumni Health, is creatively partnering with legends Ray Lewis, Emmitt Smith, and Warren Sapp to promote holistic community health awareness.
— Brad Edwards, CEO NFL Alumni Association
Building on the collective multi-year efforts of the RL3 Foundation as well as the “Huddle for Health” initiative–which was first introduced earlier this year during the week of the Big Game, NFL Alumni Health is pleased to unveil the inaugural Gold Jacket Huddle for Health Symposium.
Featuring medical professionals and Gold Jacket Legend(s): Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, and the all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith, award-winning-host Sage Steele will facilitate stories of sport, success, science, and sustainability amid the frenzy backdrop of Enshrinement Week in Canton.
With the aim to help foster community-centric initiatives for better health and wellness, the symposium focuses on leveraging the platform of sport to tackle topics like mental wellness as well as mitigating chronic diseases. The synergetic collaboration is a rallying display of teamwork that unifies communities while organically creating a profound health and wellness impact for the community.
Brad Edwards, CEO NFL Alumni Association, said, “As NFL Alumni and beacons of our community, we have the special opportunity and responsibility to make long-lasting and positive impacts to improve health and wellness across our society. We would also like to extend our appreciation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for its many efforts in honoring the greatest players in the game of professional football.”
The Gold Jacket Huddle for Health Symposium is a collaborative live Q&A-style format to engage the community, enhance health outcomes, and elevate the quality of life for all.
WHEN: Friday, August 2nd, 2pm - 4pm EST
WHAT: Gold Jacket Huddle for Health Symposium
WHERE: Canton, OH
WHO: Football Legend(s): Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, and Emmitt Smith will join Sage Steele and medical professionals for an unforgettable afternoon that addresses health topics, answers questions, and promotes a wellness lifestyle.
The Gold Jacket Huddle for Health Symposium is part of the NFL Alumni Health’s series of signature events and endeavors designed to collaboratively pioneer a movement that redefines the standards of health and wellness. Other events include activations during the week of the Big Game, and the Draft.
About NFL Alumni Health
NFL Alumni Association is an organization with a nationwide reach comprised primarily of National Football League players, coaches, and other employees whose mission since 1967 is "Caring for our Own" and "Caring for Kids." The mission of NFL Alumni Health is furthered by numerous efforts, including raising funds to support its members, their communities, and qualified youth-oriented charities. NFL Alumni Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFL Alumni, offering informational resources, programs, services, and other offerings for NFL Alumni members and the general public. www.nflalumnihealth.org
