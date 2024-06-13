Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation Announces 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic in Atlanta, GA
Proceeds will benefit the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation
We are honored to bring together friends, supporters, and esteemed guests for a day of golfing with a purpose, as we continue our mission of making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation Charity Golf Classic, set to take place on June 24th, 2024, at the premier golfing destination in Atlanta, GA, Bear’s Best. This exclusive event promises a day of camaraderie, sportsmanship, and philanthropy as Lawrence Taylor, alongside esteemed friends from the world of sports and entertainment, comes together to support a noble cause.
Founded in 2020 by Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and his daughter Tanisha Taylor Jones, the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation is dedicated to uplifting individuals and families in underserved communities. Through a range of programs, camps, workshops, and events, the foundation aims to empower communities, tackle challenges, and inspire positive change nationwide.
The Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation focuses on three core areas: Education & Life Skills, Sports & Mentorship, and Health & Wellness. By fostering resilience, providing new skill sets, and instilling hope and optimism, the foundation strives to create transformative experiences that drive meaningful impact.
Support for the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation comes from a diverse array of partners, including The New York Giants, Tito's, Delta, Sam’s Club, Oak Tree Wealth Partners, Mark Christopher Auto Center, and Cooper Global. Moreover, the event will feature a lineup of esteemed celebrity guests, including NFL Cornerback for the New England Patriots Jonathan Jones, Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, Former NFL Linebacker Takeo Spikes, Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson, Former NFL Fullback Ovie Mughelli, Former NFL Linebacker Tyrell Adams, Hall of Famer Richard Dent, and former Braves star Otis Nixon.
"The Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation Charity Golf Classic is not just a tournament; it's a testament to the power of community and giving back," remarked Lawrence Taylor. "We are honored to bring together friends, supporters, and esteemed guests for a day of golfing with a purpose, as we continue our mission of making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most."
Join Lawrence Taylor and the Lawrence Taylor Family Foundation on June 24th for an unforgettable day of golf and philanthropy in Atlanta, GA. For more information or to donate, please visit https://www.thelawrencetaylorfamilyfoundation.org or email Hannah Cassimere Hannah@Cassimereconsulting.com
