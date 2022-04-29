GOUSA’s Moran Speaks Out Against Walt Disney World’s Politics in Orlando, Florida
John Paul Moran from GOUSA travels to Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL to support Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education Bill
They are out fighting against a common-sense law that most Americans agree with, which simply says that schoolteachers can’t be talking about sex and gender issues with children as young as five.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Orlando, FL) John Paul Moran, Founder & CEO of Grand Opportunity USA, or “GOUSA®”, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization, recently visited Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to talk about the company’s sharp protests against a new state parental rights bill while on a brief GOUSA “Take Back America” tour in the Sunshine State. GOUSA has developed and launched its first-of-its-kind universal political rating system, the “OppScore”, to rate politicians, expose their records and positions, and to hold them accountable to the voters, with a new corporate version to similarly rate large companies currently in the works.
In Orlando, Moran spoke out to highlight Disney’s opposition to the highly popular “Parental Rights in Education” House Bill (HB) 1557, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on March 28th, which reinforces parents’ fundamental rights to make decisions regarding the upbringing of their children. This bill simply prohibits classroom instruction or discussion on the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten to the third grade and prohibits instruction that is not age-appropriate for students in older grades.
Despite the national media outrage with many on the Left calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the word “Gay” doesn’t appear once in the language of the bill.
John Paul, an openly gay populist and 2020 Republican nominee for Congress in Massachusetts who now runs GOUSA, has been a vocal supporter of the Florida bill – and a critic of Disney executives, progressive politicians and the media that have been highly critical of Governor DeSantis and the bill he signed into law with strong majority support in the Florida legislature.
In front of the Disney sign in Orlando, Moran said “What’s happening now is crazy. The far-Left has hijacked the true gay movement. The ‘LBGTQ’ movement has changed dramatically and is now controlled by progressive political interests, and no longer supports real gay rights or speaks for everyday gay, bisexual or even adult trans people. They are out fighting against a common-sense law that most Americans agree with, which simply says that schoolteachers can’t be injecting young kids with this destructive ‘woke’ agenda – talking about sex and gender identity issues with children as young as five in the classroom – and the parents need to be involved in the conversation.”
John Paul further stated “this is another example of why we at GOUSA created the OppScore for politicians and coming soon, the Corporate OppScore for businesses. The OppScore is a new populist rating system that stands with the vast majority of the American people on the issues that matter to them most – exposing and scoring both politicians and businesses on issues including parent’s rights in the classroom. The majority of people in Florida, and around the country, support both common sense LBGTQ rights and the new law passed in Florida which protects young children and parents’ rights, but too many politicians and companies are opposing it; the OppScore exposes where they stand on these kinds of important issues so voters and consumers can make better choices at the ballot box and the cash register”, he said.
GOUSA’s OppScore is a non-partisan political credit rating based on GOUSA’s Five Points of Opportunity, a set of popular principles supported by most voters. Movies receive Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Businesses receive Yelp ratings. Politicians and businesses will finally receive their populist ratings as well with the OppScore.
Grand Opportunity USA will be coming out with more information about the Corporate OppScore soon.
