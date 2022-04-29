Repairs to bridge approaches will cause daytime closures in Butler County beginning May 9

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – April 29, 2022 – Bridge approach overlay projects on two bridges in Butler County will cause daytime lane closures beginning May 9, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

Lanes will be closed on the following bridges from May 9 to May 11, weather permitting.

Iowa 14 - 4 miles south of Iowa 3

Iowa 188 – just south of Clarksville

When lanes are closed, flaggers and pilot cars will assist motorists through the work zones.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us