M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Receives National Excellence in Construction Award from Associated Builders and Contractors
Delaware-based Contractor Presented with Pyramid-level National Construction AwardWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Receives National Excellence in Construction Award from Associated Builders and Contractors for United Cocoa Processor Project Ripcord
WILMINGTON, DE, —M. Davis & Sons, Inc. announced work on the United Cocoa Processor “Project Ripcord” in Newark, Delaware has earned a national Excellence in Construction® Pyramid Award, presented during ABC Convention 2022 in San Antonio, on March 16. The EIC awards are the construction industry’s leading national competition that honors general and specialty contractors for world-class, safe, and innovative construction projects from across the nation.
Project Ripcord at United Cocoa Processor included the renovation to add a new cocoa bean grinding line to the existing facility. Much of the construction was completed between 2020 and 2021. M. Davis & Sons handled the fabrication, installation of equipment, silos, elevators & conveyors, tie-ins for all major equipment and installation of fans, duct, and dust collectors.
“For over years, ABC has been honored to award outstanding construction projects like Project Ripcord by M. Davis & Sons,” said 2022 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president, Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. “Through hard work on this project, M. Davis & Sons shows the value of teamwork, overcoming challenges and creativity on the jobsite.”
The EIC award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect, and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, and safety.
A panel of industry experts served as the competition’s judges. This year’s judges included representatives from the Smithsonian Facilities Construction Division, Construction Management Association of America, Engineering News-Record, Design-Build Institute of America, University Research Institute, and various construction-related firms nationwide. A full list of EIC winners is available on ABC’s website.
About M. Davis & Sons: M. Davis & Sons is a 5th generation Delaware-based industrial construction company. Our focus on safety and quality workmanship continues to provide turnkey solutions for Mechanical, Electrical, Fabrication and Engineering for global corporations and government agencies. Headquartered in Delaware, we provide services to the Mid-Atlantic region of the USA. Our power distribution products and fabrication designs are shipped globally. For more: www.mdavisinc.com
