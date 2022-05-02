Attorney John Sohn Returns to The Wagner Law Group
The Wagner Law Group has announced that John Sohn has rejoined the firm as a partner.
John is an outstanding attorney in one of the most complex areas of the law, and we are delighted that he is returning to our firm.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston MA, May 2, 2022 - Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that John Sohn has rejoined the firm as a partner. “John is an outstanding attorney in one of the most complex areas of the law, and we are delighted that he is returning to our firm,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Mr. Sohn has over 25 years of experience advising financial institutions with respect to investment management matters including retirement-related products and services. His expertise includes ERISA and the areas of securities and banking laws relating to fiduciaries. Mr. Sohn has extensive experience advising asset management firms, broker-dealers, banks, insurance companies and retirement platforms. He also has extensive experience with fund products and their distribution, including registered funds, private funds and bank-maintained CITs, as well as managed accounts and retail SMA/UMA programs. He has specialized expertise in short-term investment funds including 2a-7 money market funds and bank STIFs. Mr. Sohn graduated with honors from both Harvard Law School and Harvard College. Before joining The Wagner Law Group, he served as Associate General Counsel for Legg Mason and Citigroup, respectively, as their lead ERISA counsel, and most recently served as Senior Managing Counsel at BNY Mellon.
The Wagner Law Group
Established over 25 years ago, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 47 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
