Fountain Hard Seltzer announces two brand-new flavours for spring and summer
Hard Seltzer brand Fountain announces two new flavours, released this May: Watermelon and Raspberry (5% ABV).
We are so excited to release these two new flavours to our range – Watermelon is synonymous with warm weather and this flavour will no doubt be a firm favourite this summer.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fountain Hard Seltzer has announced two new delicious new flavours, which will be added to their hard seltzer range. The flavours, Watermelon and Raspberry, are being introduced this May, accompanying the brands existing Passionfruit and Mango flavours, perfectly timed for summer sipping.
— Fadi Shuman
The two new products - Watermelon Fountain Hard Seltzer (5% ABV) and Raspberry Fountain Hard Seltzer (5% ABV), are bold and punchy, making the perfect refreshing drink for the warmer months ahead. Unlike most hard seltzer brands, Fountain is brewed using clean fermented alcohol, with no wines or spirits added – this process takes place in their Liverpool brewery and ensures a flavour-first experience. The drink is vegan with no added sugar, using only premium natural fruit, with sparkling water.
Packaged in hues of vibrant pink, the refreshing Watermelon and fruity Raspberry ready to drink cans are crafted with the same dedication, care and patience as the brand’s already popular Mango and Passionfruit flavours. They are fermented and distilled in small batches, using traditional methods and only the best natural ingredients, creating a unique quality drink in the convenience of a can.
“We are so excited to release these two new flavours to our range – Watermelon is synonymous with warm weather and this flavour will no doubt be a firm favourite this summer. Raspberry is always a crowd-pleaser and the use of fresh and premium fruit within our production process means that the true flavours are able to shine through.” - Fadi Shuman, Fountain Hard Seltzer UK Partner
A low calorie, low carb and vegan drink – Fountain is the perfect option for today’s more health-conscious consumer. Brewed in Liverpool, UK, Fountain has a strong ethos of having fun and enjoying time spent with friends and family whether that be at home, at picnics or at BBQs this summer. These 4 flavours have been designed with this in mind.
Fountain Hard Seltzer UK Partner, Jon Hamm, says: “We are so excited to launch these two new flavours. After months of taste testing and perfecting our recipe, we have produced two truly delicious new flavours, which we can’t wait for the public to try and enjoy this spring and summer.
We are seeing the Hard Seltzer market continue to grow and we believe that it will be more popular than ever in the UK over the coming months. Our master brewer has worked closely with the team to ensure we have created something truly delicious and refreshing - we can’t wait to celebrate these new flavours as we head into a summer filled with live events, large gatherings and reuniting with friends and family.”
This announcement follows the news that Fountain has partnered with Live Nation, which will see the hard seltzer brand reach a potential audience of over three million festival goers across a total of 28 of the UK's biggest music events, from Reading and Leeds Festival to TRNSMT.
“We have an incredibly exciting summer ahead – being able to support live music and the UK’s burgeoning festival scene is so important after such a difficult couple of years. We see our product as being a great fit for these events – hard seltzer makes a great alternative to the standard menu of beers, wines and spirits. Fountain brings the flavour but is also hydrating, refreshing and far less bloating too!” adds Fadi Shuman.
From summer BBQs and garden meet-ups to park picnics and after-work drinks, these new flavours will make for a delicious and convenient tipple to enjoy in the sunshine.
Watermelon Fountain Hard Seltzer and Raspberry Fountain Hard Seltzer will be priced at £14 for a pack of 6, £25 for a 12 pack. They will be available exclusively on the Fountain website www.hellofountain.co.uk and on Amazon.
<ENDS>
Notes to Editors
Media Contacts
Katy Thompson, Media Zoo katy.thompson@mediazoo.tv 079872927359
Eve Debbage, Media Zoo eve.debbage@mediazoo.tv 07713336937
About Fountain Hard Seltzer
“We built Fountain to exude joy and sought from the beginning to create a brand that would be culturally relevant around the globe,” said Bruce Wilpon, Co-Founder of Fountain.
“In fact, when our British friends Jon Hamm and Fadi Shuman got a taste of its positive power, they were so excited by it we decided to partner together to locally produce and launch Fountain in the UK and in Europe. With their determination and steadfast resolve from London, a new world of opportunities is unfolding for Fountain.”
A hard seltzer is an alcoholic, in Fountain's case, a chart-topping 5% ABV, sparkling water. The name seltzer, comes from the American word for fizzy water. It is just plain, natural water, with bubbles added. The “hard” bit comes from the fact it has been jazzed up with a splash of alcohol.
With 90 calories per can, natural ingredients, and 5% ABV, Fountain comes in 4 fresh fruit flavours: Mango, Passionfruit, Watermelon, Raspberry.
To learn more about Fountain please visit Fountain’s website or follow Fountain on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Fadi Shuman
Fountain Worldwide Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Fountain Hard Seltzer Video