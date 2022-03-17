Fountain Hard Seltzer Drives UK Demand in New Drinks Deal Across UK’s ASM Global Operated Venues
New partnership sees Fountain join drinks menu at 22 live entertainment venues across the UK
We believe it’s going to be an epic year as we celebrate the return to live events and the country is able to return to being social.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fountain Worldwide Ltd, today announced a new partnership with ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy. The new three-year deal will see the hard seltzer brand, originally founded in Brooklyn, New York, expand its footprint across the UK as it becomes Official Hard Seltzer Partner of ASM Global-operated venues, including the OVO Arena Wembley, AO Arena Manchester and first direct Arena Leeds, amongst others.
— Jon Hamm
With 500+ anticipated events to be hosted across the 22 venues in 2022, the alcohol-infused sparkling water will be available to fans across the nation as they return to venues to experience the joy of live entertainment.
Fountain first entered the UK in August of 2020 based on the impressive rise in global interest for hard seltzer. After a difficult two years for the hospitality and entertainment industry, Fountain realised that there needed to be a considered route to market, supporting bars, venues, and distributors by first creating demand and educating consumers, not only growing the brand but the category too. This new partnership with ASM Global sits at the heart of the brand’s UK marketing strategy.
Fountain Hard Seltzer UK Partner, Jon Hamm, said: “Having the chance to join forces with a such a leading company in live entertainment, especially at this phase of the brands UK growth trajectory, is a thrilling opportunity. We are out there and getting cans in hands, working hard to get the demand for our venues. The new partnership is key to our ambition for Fountain in the UK in 2022 and beyond. We believe it’s going to be an epic year as we celebrate the return to live events and the country is able to return to being social. We truly value being able to be at the heart of these experiences and want to demonstrate our commitment to the industry as a whole through this three-year deal.”
Chris Bray, EVP Europe at ASM Global said, “ASM Global is delighted to partner with Fountain Hard Seltzer and welcome the brand to our venues across the UK. We take real pride in our food and beverage offering and know that Fountain will be a fantastic addition to the drinks menu as we continually strive to enhance our customer’s experience. It’s a busy year for live events as fans return to venues for world-class entertainment experiences, so it’s a pleasure to have a new partner in Fountain Hard Seltzer at this very exciting time.”
The low calorie, low carb, gluten free, vegan alcoholic drink is the perfect option for today’s health-conscious consumer. Brewed in Liverpool, UK with a gluten-free alcohol base and a touch of premium all-natural flavours, Fountain boasts a wide range of flavours to satisfy the taste buds of consumers looking for more choice.
Activation of the partnership will see Fountain showcase four flavours including Passion fruit, Mango and the brand new Raspberry and Watermelon. Driving awareness and demand for the alcoholic drink through pourage rights, email marketing, digital and social advertising as well as signage within and outside the venues. Furthermore, the hard seltzer brand, will also bring to life the brand’s ethos to have fun, enjoy life and hang with friends with immersive sampling events at the venues.
The brands presence launched at the OVO Glasgow earlier this month at the Strictly Come Dancing shows, proving a hit with concert goers who were able to Mambo with a mango in hand or feel the passion(fruit) as they Paso doble.
Jon Hamm
Fountain Worldwide
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Fountain Hard Seltzer Video