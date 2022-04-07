Fountain Hard Seltzer Drives UK Demand with National Festival Partnership
Fountain Secures Presence at 28 UK Music Festivals Demonstrating the Brands Commitment to the Music Industry
The opportunity to partner with so many of the UK’s most recognised festivals is a truly thrilling prospect. We believe it’s going to be an epic year and can’t wait to showcase our range of flavours.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fountain Worldwide Ltd, today announced an expansion and extension to their UK festival partnership, negotiated with leading live entertainment company, Live Nation. The deal will see the hard seltzer brand, originally founded in Brooklyn, New York, reach a potential audience of over three million entertainment seekers and festival goers across 28 music festivals.
— Jon Hamm
With contract rights going beyond pourage and including on-site activation, branding, digital activations, and advertising, the alcohol infused sparkling water is set to be at the heart of the live entertainment industry as the nation returns to the laughter, joy, and well, fun!
The on-site activation rights, which include some of the UK's biggest and most recognised music festivals, including Reading and Leeds, cinch presents Isle of Wight, cinch presents Latitude, GoPuff presents Wireless, cinch presents TRNSMT, and Download to name a few will see Fountain bring to life the brand’s ethos to have fun, enjoy life and hang with friends with immersive experiences.
Fountain first entered the UK in August of 2020 based on the impressive rise in global interest for hard seltzer. Post a shocking two years for the hospitality and music industry, Fountain realised that there needed to be a considered route to market, supporting bars, venues, and distributors by first creating demand and educating consumers, not only growing the brand but the category too. This festival partnership sits at the heart of the brand’s UK marketing strategy.
Fountain Hard Seltzer UK Partner, Jon Hamm, said: “We are ecstatic to see the return of live events after a challenging two years for both the music and drinks industries. Having the chance to be at the heart of this journey is core to our ambition for Fountain within the UK.
“We are out there working hard to get cans in hands, and the opportunity to partner with so many of the UK’s leading and most recognised festivals is a truly thrilling prospect. We believe it’s going to be an epic year and can’t wait to showcase our range of flavours to the UK's live entertainment fans.”
The low calorie, low carb, gluten free, vegan alcoholic drink is the perfect option for today's, health-conscious consumer. Brewed in the Liverpool, UK with a gluten-free alcohol base and a touch of premium all-natural flavours, Fountain boasts a wide range of flavours to satisfy the taste buds of consumers looking for more choice.
“It’s going to be a tremendous summer and we’re delighted Fountain will be with us across so many of our festivals this year,” said Jay Williamson, VP of Alcohol and Beverage Partnerships, Live Nation UK. “This partnership is a natural alignment for our audiences and provides a powerful platform for Fountain to reach influential and engaged fans. There's magic in being together in real life for memorable experiences and we look forward to celebrating this summer with a Fountain Hard Seltzer in hand."
Activation of the partnership will see Fountain showcase four flavours including Passion fruit, Mango and the brand new Raspberry and Watermelon across the 2022 summer festival season.
To learn more about Fountain please visit Fountain’s website or follow Fountain on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
NOTES FOR EDITORS:
Press Contacts:
Fountain Hard Seltzer: fountain@mongooseagency.com
Live Nation: beryl.crofton-atkins@livenation.co.uk
About Fountain Hard Seltzer:
“We built Fountain to exude joy and sought from the beginning to create a brand that would be culturally relevant around the globe," said Bruce Wilpon, Co-Founder of Fountain. "In fact, when our British friends Jon [Hamm] and Fadi [Shuman] got a taste of its positive power, they were so excited by it we decided to partner together to locally produce and launch Fountain in the UK. With their determination and steadfast resolve from London, a new world of opportunities is unfolding for Fountain.”
Fountain will become the Official Hard Seltzer Supplier to:
• Reading Festival
• Leeds Festival
• cinch Presents TRNSMT
With activation and pourage rights at:
• cinch presents Isle of Wight
• cinch presents Latitude
• GoPuff presents Wireless North, South and Birmingham
• Download
And additional pourage rights at:
• The Big Top
• The Piece Hall
• Gunnersbury
• Connect
• Glasgow Summer Sessions
• Lytham Festival
• Camp Bestival
• Camp Bestival Shropshire
• Scarborough Open Air Theatre
• Rewind North
• Rewind South
• Rewind Scotland
• Community
• The Bay Series
• On the Waterfront Presents
• Yam Carnival
• RTRN Dance Event 28th August 2022
• cinch Presents Aberdeen Sessions
• Funk & Soul Weekender
Fadi Shuman
Fountain Worldwide
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Fountain Hard Seltzer Video