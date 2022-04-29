Submit Release
Two Troopers Struck By Suspected Impaired Driver In Montgomery Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Charges are pending against a suspected impaired driver who struck two Maryland state troopers in their patrol vehicles on I-270 yesterday.

The driver is identified as Kevin Junghans, 59, of Frederick City, Md.  Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney. Junghans was transported from the scene by ambulance to Suburban Hospital.

Both troopers involved are assigned to Rockville Barrack. They were transported by ambulance to Suburban Hospital for treatment of their injuries and later released.  

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. yesterday, the Rockville Barrack received multiple calls from motorists reporting a suspected impaired driver driving southbound on I-270. Troopers were immediately dispatched to the area of I-270 and Montrose Road.  

With their emergency lights activated, the troopers parked their vehicles on the left shoulder, awaiting the suspected impaired driver. Moments later, both patrol cars were struck by the same suspected impaired driver operating a 2010 Chevy Impala traveling on southbound on I-270. The troopers were each seated in their respective vehicles at the time of the incident.

Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist.

Investigators of the crash believe drug impairment was a contributing circumstance in this crash.  The investigation continues…

 

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

