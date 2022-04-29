IAM sets up 60 temporary collection points for large unwanted furniture items

MACAU, April 29 - To make it convenient for the public to dispose of large unwanted furniture items, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up 60 temporary collection points for large unwanted furniture items in the different districts of Macao from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from May 1 to 7. Out of the 60 temporary collection points for large unwanted furniture items, 50 are located in the Macao Peninsula, 6 are located in Taipa and 4 are located in Coloane. IAM urges the public to dispose of unwanted furniture items properly at the mentioned time period and locations to avoid affecting pedestrian and traffic safety.

The public can dispose of large unwanted furniture items at the specified temporary collection points during the mentioned period and time. Signs will be installed next to the collection points so that the public can identify them. The detailed locations can be obtained by referring to the poster, the IAM Environment Information Webpage www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene and Wechat account, or by calling the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries. To avoid accumulation of garbage, IAM will coordinate with the cleaning contractor to increase the number of staff and vehicles to collect the unwanted furniture items at the collection points in the mentioned period, and will remove all the items from the collection points within the night.

IAM urges the public to dispose of unwanted furniture items properly at the mentioned time and locations. They should not casually place the items on public streets to avoid affecting environmental hygiene and obstructing the passage of pedestrians and vehicles. Meanwhile, they should ensure that the items are placed securely to prevent accidents. Improper disposal of garbage is punishable by fine.