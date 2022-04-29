2022 Amazon Prime Day Returns in July in more than 20 countries
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Prime Day, Amazon’s annual shopping event, will take place in July in more than 20 countries. Prime Day provides third party sellers, including those from Malaysia, with an opportunity to market their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world who are excited to shop for great deals. During the event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.
To prepare sellers for Prime Day, Amazon Global Selling initiates a series of webinar on how to list products on Amazon and how to promote the product through available tools, as well as introduction on the New Seller Incentives to Malaysia sellers to empower them with knowledge on how to launch their business on Amazon stores worldwide.
The number of countries participating Prime Day continues to increase, while participating sellers have broken new sales records every year since Prime Day launched in 2015. Last year, Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon’s third party sellers, growing even more than Amazon’s retail business. More than 250 million items were purchased by Prime members worldwide, including products from Malaysia. Best-selling categories worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included tools, beauty, nutrition, baby care, electronics including Amazon Devices, apparel, and household products.
