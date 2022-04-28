Senate Bill 1208 Printer's Number 1620
unit may resume collection activities.
(3) If the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge determines that the defendant is
without the financial means to pay the costs, restitution or
[fine] fines immediately or in a single remittance, the
issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial
district judge may provide for payment in installments or, in
the case of costs or fines, reduce or waive the costs or
fines. In determining the appropriate installments, reduction
or waiver, the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge shall consider the defendant's
financial resources, the defendant's ability to make
restitution and reparations and the nature of the burden the
payment will impose on the defendant. If the defendant is in
default of a payment or advises the issuing authority, senior
judge or senior magisterial district judge that default is
imminent, the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge may schedule a rehearing on the
payment schedule. At the rehearing the defendant has the
burden of proving changes of financial condition such that
the defendant is without the means to meet the payment
schedule. The issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge may extend or accelerate the
schedule, leave it unaltered or sentence the defendant to a
period of community service as the issuing authority, senior
judge or senior magisterial district judge finds to be just
and practicable under the circumstances. The issuing
authority, senior judge or senior magisterial district judge
shall waive an existing collection fee under section
9730.1(b) (relating to collection of court costs, restitution
