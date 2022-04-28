Senate Bill 1208 Printer's Number 1620

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - unit may resume collection activities.

(3) If the issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge determines that the defendant is

without the financial means to pay the costs, restitution or

[fine] fines immediately or in a single remittance, the

issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial

district judge may provide for payment in installments or, in

the case of costs or fines, reduce or waive the costs or

fines. In determining the appropriate installments, reduction

or waiver, the issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge shall consider the defendant's

financial resources, the defendant's ability to make

restitution and reparations and the nature of the burden the

payment will impose on the defendant. If the defendant is in

default of a payment or advises the issuing authority, senior

judge or senior magisterial district judge that default is

imminent, the issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge may schedule a rehearing on the

payment schedule. At the rehearing the defendant has the

burden of proving changes of financial condition such that

the defendant is without the means to meet the payment

schedule. The issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge may extend or accelerate the

schedule, leave it unaltered or sentence the defendant to a

period of community service as the issuing authority, senior

judge or senior magisterial district judge finds to be just

and practicable under the circumstances. The issuing

authority, senior judge or senior magisterial district judge

shall waive an existing collection fee under section

9730.1(b) (relating to collection of court costs, restitution

