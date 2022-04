Chairman, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Campus

Dr. David K Pillai Re-launches Website of Kings International Medical Academy, www.kimaindia.com

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top-tier residential coaching institute for NEET and FMGE, Kings International Medical Academy KIMA is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website. The official site has been Re-launched with a modern design and more details about the institute and its offerings. The new website features a user-friendly interface that ensures easy navigation for users to have the best experience on the portal.According to the chairman of Kings International Medical Academy, Dr. David K Pillai, “Improvement has always been our mission, be it in education or website. We have updated the new site with engaging content that will help our visitors know about our offers and solutions comprehensively.”The primary purpose of this renovation is to provide students, parents, and general visitors with complete information about the institute. It now contains landing pages for academics, KIMA, admissions, MBBS in Philippines, student life, news, and contact information. All have subcategories as well.“This categorisation will help users find the exact information they are looking for without much hassle,” clarified the chairman.On asking about the further details to be available on the new website of Kings International Medical Academy, Dr. David K Pillai informed that students can know everything about the institute’s primary offers, i.e. FMGE coaching NEET coaching , and MBBS in the Philippines. These individual pages elaborate the benefits of the courses, reasons to join KIMA, amenities available at the institute, and more.Users can also find all the essential information about Kings International Medical Academy, its mission and goals, and the inspiring message from the director.The institute has a sprawling campus with residential facilities for students, especially foreign medical graduates. The newly designed website contains details of campus life so that aspiring students get a clear idea of what they can expect within the premises. The section talks about the amenities provided, safety and security, rules and regulations followed, recreational activities, etc.As Dr. David K Pillai said, “Earlier, we saw students looking for detailed information about how’s life within Kings International Medical Academy from unreliable sources. That’s when we thought of integrating complete information about student life here.”Now, a separate section has been dedicated for information on student life at the institute. The section talks about food and accommodation facilities, events and activities happening throughout the year, and the guidance that scholars will receive from the institute.Students can furthermore get access to admission details and procedures they have to follow at the Kings International Medical Academy. The news section will provide all the latest information and announcements in real time.What’s noteworthy is a page on corporate social responsibility or CSR activities that the institute engages with under the able leadership of Dr. David K Pillai, who to account is an acclaimed philanthropist.Altogether, the subcategories on the website include leadership, director’s message, corporate social responsibility, eligibility to study in the Philippines, Why Philippines?, admission process, assistance from KIMA, overview of student life, activities and events at the institute, food & accommodation, and so on.When a visitor lands on the site’s homepage, he or she is greeted by an inspiring introduction of Kings International Medical Academy. It requires a few more scrolls only to check out the other essential details as mentioned earlier in this article.The homepage also highlights some laudable statistics of Kings International Medical Academy which strengthens its ground every time.Dr. David K Pillai says, “Our institute cherishes its success through the students’ achievements. For, it’s they who take us ahead in this journey.” Owing to this, the residential medical institute has published the names of its top achievers along with an extremely motivating congratulatory note on the homepage itself.The new website contains audio visuals of versions, testimonies, and campus tours by students at Kings International Medical Academy, thus, showcasing the institution’s honest urge to be one of the trusted coaching institutes in India. It, in addition, allows aspirants to view the campus from their home before joining it.Overall, with a theme of pink and white that soothes the eye, the website aligns itself with the mission and vision of the institute perfectly. Every piece of content, including both pictures and information, are pretty clear for any user to view and understand. Dr. David K Pillai and his team has invited all the users to explore the newly Re-launched website and get in touch for any queries using the contact information provided there.About Kings International Medical AcademyKings International Medical Academy in association with Davao Medical School Foundation is one of the top-ranking institutes in India to offer high-quality FMGE and NEET trainings and Philippine MBBS study facilitation. Established in 1999, KIMA is headed by the renowned educationist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. David K Pillai. The medical coaching institute, which is located in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, excels in providing unique learning experience by globally-acclaimed faculty members. It holds an unbeatable record of high pass percentage in FMGE results year after year.

