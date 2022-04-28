Working visit to Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, April 28 - On April 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Danghara district on a working trip.

The head of state was warmly welcomed by the chairman of the Khatlon region, Kurbon Hakimzoda, and the leaders of the Danghara district.

In Danghara district, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon first put into operation the 3rd and 4th stages of the Textile Complex of the "Juntai-Danghara Sin Silu Textile" Closed Joint-Stock Company. These stages will have 3 complete thread processing cycles, which will include production, weaving, dyeing and sewing.

To date, equipment for weaving, dyeing and sewing, 190 sewing machines for tailoring, 1 cutting machine, 2 pairs of design machines, 1 embroidery machine and 3 pairs of ironing machines have been installed.

The sewing shop can produce over 1 million different garments per year.

The finished items of the enterprise are exported to Russia, Turkey, Belarus, Poland, Azerbaijan, China and Pakistan.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Danghara, Danghara district, officially commissioned the Park of Culture and Recreation and got familiar with its conditions.

The facility was built on a total area of 0.60 hectares and consists of a health-improving and sports complex and modern commercial buildings, it is the best place for residents, youth and teenagers to relax, to practice various sports.

According to the project, more than 10,000 bright seasonal flowers and shrubs and 200 ornamental and shady trees have been planted here. Pavilions decorated with national patterns, 4 modern fountains, 22 benches, 110 lanterns and other auxiliary facilities built in the Park of Culture and Recreation create a good mood for visitors.

The leader of the country, as part of his working trip to Danghara district, further opened the building of the branch of the State Savings Bank of the Republic of Tajikistan "Amonatbank".

The head of state was informed that the facility consists of 10 floors, on the first 3 of them there are bank offices, on the other 5 - residential apartments, on the tenth floor - a hotel. In the basement there are archives, canteen and technical premises of the bank.

On April 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the village Oftobruya of Lolazor rural community, Danghara district, put into operation a secondary educational institution No. 80.

The facility consists of two floors, it has 8 classrooms, including a computer room, a library and other necessary facilities.

In the new educational institution, 9 teachers educate 159 students.

In the Danghara district, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon also familiarized himself with the progress of growing and cultivating crops in the "Somonjon" production cooperative.

The production cooperative "Somonjon" is multi-profile, farmers are engaged in the cultivation of vegetables, melons, cereals, industrial crops, horticulture and viticulture, using water and fertile land in line with agrotechnical standards.

On the same day, in Danghara district, the head of state visited the "Rahmonjon" trade cooperative and commissioned an animal breeding complex.

The trade cooperative "Rahmonjon" was established in 2002 in the Korez rural community of Danghara district on an area of more than 3 thousand 749 hectares, where more than 1140 heads of cattle are grown, including 80 heads of the Simmental breed, 9 heads of the Swedish breed and 110 heads of black -brown Tajik breed and more than 860 heads of local cattle.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the economic activity in the direction of expanding production capabilities and meeting the needs of the consumer market for food products, and instructed the workers to use the available natural opportunities more.

Eventually today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to Danghara district, in one of the beautiful and picturesque places, released more than 4,000 species of rare birds, including partridges, steppe birds and quails, which are adapted to the climate of Tajikistan.

In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in the future, taking into account the wide opportunities, favorable weather conditions and fertile lands for breeding rare birds and animals, reserves will be created on the territory of Danghara district.