Bridgett McGowen and Allen Klein Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My first career was teaching, but … I didn’t know a THING about teaching! I was always a great student and love love loved school, excelling in all subjects all throughout childhood and college, but to be on the other side of the desk and to be good at it was a foreign concept to me. So, what do good students do when they need to learn something? They go to school!

I started attended conferences, workshops, symposia — anything I could get my hands on to learn how to teach college students enrolled in transitional courses. And, as I was attending these professional development events, watching speakers at the fronts of rooms, teaching peers their best practices, I started thinking, and I said to myself “I can do that!! I can do better than that!” And that’s where it started.

I began submitting proposals to conferences, and they were getting accepted; but better yet, I was developing something of a following! At a conference in College Station, Texas, I recall overhearing a gentleman say to another conference-goer just before the start of my session “I don’t know what she’s presenting, but I saw her present once before; so, when I saw her name in the program at this conference, I knew I was coming to her session.” True story! And that’s all I needed to hear. Granted, I had made presentations prior to starting to teach in 2002, and I’d read attendees’ positive reviews after participating in my sessions; but it was something about hearing that testimonial that made it was official.

I had been bitten by the speaker bug!

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Focus on your message, not your fear.

I still get nervous when I speak. I look at that nervousness as being excited about sharing my message with an audience. The more I focus on my message, the less fear I have.

2. Have a memorable opening.

The first few minutes of your talk is often the most important. You either get the audience’s attention or you don’t. Open with a powerful or funny personal story or an intriguing question, quotation, or fact. Make sure it is related to your talk, then build on that.

I’ve seen many speakers open with a joke; that often doesn’t work because the speaker is not a good joke teller, or, it has nothing to do with their talk. Steer clear of joke telling unless you do it well.

3. Have a dynamic closing.

The second most important part of your talk might be the ending. Send ’em off with something that will remind them of your theme. I, for example, ask the audience to take an interactive “humor oath.” It reminds them to get more laughter in their life.

4. Be yourself.

Over the 20+ years that I’ve been a professional speaker, perhaps the greatest lesson I’ve learned has been to be myself on stage. When I first started out, I thought I could not do what I was doing because I’m not boisterous or use off-color language as many comedians do. What I learned from audience evaluations was that people related to my message because of my quiet gentle humor.

5. Have fun.

Another thing I learned, from my longtime speaking career, was that if I’m having fun on stage, so does the audience.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

As above, focus on your message and have fun. If you make a mistake, use it to poke fun at yourself. If something goes wrong, use it as grist for the mill. The audience will love you more the more you can show them that you are flexible and go with the flow. Like life, things happen on stage that were unplanned. Use whatever happens.

