Derby Barracks / OOC and False Information

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2022 at 2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Road in Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: OOC and False Information to Law Enforcement Officers

ACCUSED: Jeremy Lapan-Ward

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle that was taken without consent from a residence in Lowell, VT. Troopers were able to locate the operator and the vehicle in the Vista parking lot in Newport, VT with the assistance of Newport PD. Lapan-Ward fled from the scene on foot and Troopers were able to locate him shortly after. He was taken into custody for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and providing false information to law enforcement officers. He was processed at the Derby barracks and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court