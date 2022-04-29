Submit Release
Derby Barracks / OOC and False Information

VSP News Release - Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A5001625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: VSP Derby               

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2022 at 2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Hazen Notch Road in Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: OOC and False Information to Law Enforcement Officers

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Lapan-Ward                          

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle that was taken without consent from a residence in Lowell, VT. Troopers were able to locate the operator and the vehicle in the Vista parking lot in Newport, VT with the assistance of Newport PD. Lapan-Ward fled from the scene on foot and Troopers were able to locate him shortly after. He was taken into custody for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and providing false information to law enforcement officers. He was processed at the Derby barracks and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2022 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court

 

You just read:

