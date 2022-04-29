EverLighten encourages people to use recycled plastic to create custom keychains

They are setting an example, and it will also encourage other manufacturers to follow suit.

US, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the growing concern among people regarding environmental issues, the world-famous custom products manufacturer EverLighten today took to press, encouraging people to create custom keychains using recycled plastic. This move will likely motivate other manufacturers to reduce wastage and use recycled plastic to create products.PVC keychains are the most popular type because of their durability and ability to mold into various shapes and retain vivid colors easily. However, it is one of the significant contributors to environmental pollution. It contains high amounts of chlorine and other hazardous additives during polymer manufacturing to achieve the desired quality, and hence, it needs separation from other plastics before it can recycle. PVC products have an average lifespan of around 30 years, while some variants can easily survive 50 years. Several PVC products, including keychains, are reaching the end of their lifecycle and entering the waste stream, and this amount is likely to increase quickly.Talking to the press, EverLighten's VP of production, Thea Chu, said," Our organization believes in helping the environment for helping humanity." "We encourage everyone to choose other variants of custom keychains like metallic keychains and embroidered keychains instead of going with PVC keychains for promotions and gifts." "Although we use recycled materials to create our keychains and inform customers about the options available, it will take some time before people and other manufacturers start taking note." "We have a humble request for everyone, please start using eco-friendly options because climate change and environmental issues are not something in the future; it is happening." "It is not that we have another planet to go live on."Two methods currently recycle PVC plastic:Mechanical recycling: The waste is reduced into finer particles, e.g., grinding. The resulting particles are known as recyclate, which is melted and remolded into various products, one of which is custom keychains.Feedstock recycling: It involves chemical processes like pyro, hydrolysis, heating, etc., to convert the waste into its original chemical components. The resulting products are used to produce new PVC keychains.Few words about EverLighten:EverLighten has been in promotional keychains manufacturing for over 18-years, and they have helped design custom keychains for big and small organizations, sports teams, non-profits, colleges, universities, influencers, and individuals in over 23 countries.