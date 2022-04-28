EverLighten is bringing in new technologies to reduce waste for custom plush toys
The move aligns with their goal of moving towards a greener future.US, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their media briefing this week, the globally renowned custom products manufacturer EverLighten announced acquiring new technologies to reduce waste during custom plush toys manufacturing. With greater consumer awareness regarding the subject and the company's goal to move towards a greener future, the announcement is welcomed by everyone.
The company's VP of production, Thea Chu, said," As a responsible and forward-thinking organization, we understand our accountability completely." "We try to incorporate every means of reducing waste in our production processes, including custom toys." "People's awareness and demand for sustainable stuffed toys are increasing, and as market leaders, it is our responsibility to adapt and make others aware." "The custom plush toy sector is one of the most crucial spaces by which we can carry forward the message of sustainability," she said. "By adopting innovative methods, we can inspire other industries to reduce waste and recycle."
It isn't a recent goal by EverLighten; the effort to bring sustainability in their manufacturing started a long time back, even before it was not such a hot topic. They were trying to reduce waste and recycle the scraps in every process. The company was excited to announce the bringing in of new technologies that will reduce the waste further. The custom plush toy industry contributes heavily to scraps and waste. Most organizations use harmful chemicals to get the desired colors and finishing. EverLighten is different regarding using toxic chemicals; their stuffed toys are 100% safe for both users and the environment.
"Our continued commitment to the people helps us keep focused and be responsible." "With our public relationships efforts, we are trying to create awareness and do our bit." "We are thankful to our customers for their continued love and support," she concluded.
Few words about EverLighten:
EverLighten has been in plush toys manufacturing for over 18-years, and they have helped design custom toys for big and small organizations, sports teams, non-profits, colleges, universities, influencers, and individuals in over 23 countries.
