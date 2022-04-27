EverLighten shares tips for creating brand awareness this Fourth of July using custom socks
These tips will help organizations build their visibility and connect with customers.US, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their media briefing today, globally recognized custom products manufacturer EverLighten shared tips for growing brand visibility using custom socks. The media briefing comes in the wake of their commitment to providing value to their customers. The company was excited about it, and everyone welcomed the move. Every organization can grow its brand awareness by creating custom promotional socks.
Thea Chu, VP of production, said," There was a time when people used to think of socks as a utility and not pay much heed towards them." "However, with time, socks became more than a utility; it became a tool for brand awareness, employee motivation, gifts, etc." "We can see custom promotional socks by many organizations, especially around big events." "Fourth of July is coming up, and it is a great opportunity to use patriotic themes to create promotional socks. " "People spend time with family and friends enjoying fireworks, barbeque, beverages, shopping; imagine all the brand exposure you can get with flag-themed custom socks."
"Custom logo socks provide one of the best ROIs in its lifetime; flag-themed promotional socks with your logo will help your brand soar high like the flag itself." "Often brands make the mistake of over branding or under branding, and you need to keep a balance while creating promotional socks." "It is a chance to show your customers how much you care for them by providing value and not just creating promotional products for marketing only," she said. "Getting in the right spirit for the fourth of July will help you create the right design, and our dedicated and talented team is here for your help," she concluded.
