Clearwater Region waters to be stocked this May

As the spring time weather warms, it's time to grab your family and fishing gear and head out to a local lake or pond to enjoy the season!  Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 51,600 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at these locations across the Clearwater Region in May!

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of water

Week to be stocked

Number of fish

Campbells Pond

May 2-6

1,000

Tunnel Pond

May 2-6

500

Kiwanis Park Pond

May 2-6

750

Deyo Reservoir

May 2-6

5,700

Karolyns Pond

May 2-6

400

Robinson Pond

May 2-6

500

Mann Lake

May 2-6

6,000

Fenn Pond

May 9-13

500

White Sands Pond

May 9-13

400

Dworshak Reservoir

May 9-13

2,100

Elk Creek Reservoir

May 9-13

2,700

Lake Waha

May 9-13

4,500

Kiwanis Park Pond

May 16-20

750

Hordemann Pond

May 16-20

250

Campbells Pond

May 16-20

1,000

Karolyns Pond

May 16-20

400

Five Mile Pond

May 16-20

600

Deer Creek Reservoir

May 16-20

2,100

Winchester Lake

May 16-20

6,000

Soldiers Meadow Reservoir

May 16-20

2,000

Moose Creek Reservoir

May 16-20

3,000

Spring Valley Reservoir

May 16-20

4,200

Robinson Pond

May 23-27

500

Fenn Pond

May 23-27

500

White Sands Pond

May 23-27

400

Tolo Lake

May 23-27

700

Long Gulch Pond

May 23-27

600

Deyo Reservoir

May 23-27

3,600

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Online

Phone: (800) 554-8685

At a Fish and Game office

At a license vendor

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a seasons-rules-fish-2022-2024.pdf (idaho.gov), which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010 and follow us on the Clearwater Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.

 

 

