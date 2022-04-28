Clearwater Region waters to be stocked this May

As the spring time weather warms, it's time to grab your family and fishing gear and head out to a local lake or pond to enjoy the season! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 51,600 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at these locations across the Clearwater Region in May!

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of water Week to be stocked Number of fish Campbells Pond May 2-6 1,000 Tunnel Pond May 2-6 500 Kiwanis Park Pond May 2-6 750 Deyo Reservoir May 2-6 5,700 Karolyns Pond May 2-6 400 Robinson Pond May 2-6 500 Mann Lake May 2-6 6,000 Fenn Pond May 9-13 500 White Sands Pond May 9-13 400 Dworshak Reservoir May 9-13 2,100 Elk Creek Reservoir May 9-13 2,700 Lake Waha May 9-13 4,500 Kiwanis Park Pond May 16-20 750 Hordemann Pond May 16-20 250 Campbells Pond May 16-20 1,000 Karolyns Pond May 16-20 400 Five Mile Pond May 16-20 600 Deer Creek Reservoir May 16-20 2,100 Winchester Lake May 16-20 6,000 Soldiers Meadow Reservoir May 16-20 2,000 Moose Creek Reservoir May 16-20 3,000 Spring Valley Reservoir May 16-20 4,200 Robinson Pond May 23-27 500 Fenn Pond May 23-27 500 White Sands Pond May 23-27 400 Tolo Lake May 23-27 700 Long Gulch Pond May 23-27 600 Deyo Reservoir May 23-27 3,600

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Online

Phone: (800) 554-8685

At a Fish and Game office

At a license vendor

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a seasons-rules-fish-2022-2024.pdf (idaho.gov), which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010 and follow us on the Clearwater Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.