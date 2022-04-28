Clearwater Region waters to be stocked this May
As the spring time weather warms, it's time to grab your family and fishing gear and head out to a local lake or pond to enjoy the season! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 51,600 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at these locations across the Clearwater Region in May!
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|
Body of water
|
Week to be stocked
|
Number of fish
|
Campbells Pond
|
May 2-6
|
1,000
|
Tunnel Pond
|
May 2-6
|
500
|
Kiwanis Park Pond
|
May 2-6
|
750
|
Deyo Reservoir
|
May 2-6
|
5,700
|
Karolyns Pond
|
May 2-6
|
400
|
Robinson Pond
|
May 2-6
|
500
|
Mann Lake
|
May 2-6
|
6,000
|
Fenn Pond
|
May 9-13
|
500
|
White Sands Pond
|
May 9-13
|
400
|
Dworshak Reservoir
|
May 9-13
|
2,100
|
Elk Creek Reservoir
|
May 9-13
|
2,700
|
Lake Waha
|
May 9-13
|
4,500
|
Kiwanis Park Pond
|
May 16-20
|
750
|
Hordemann Pond
|
May 16-20
|
250
|
Campbells Pond
|
May 16-20
|
1,000
|
Karolyns Pond
|
May 16-20
|
400
|
Five Mile Pond
|
May 16-20
|
600
|
Deer Creek Reservoir
|
May 16-20
|
2,100
|
Winchester Lake
|
May 16-20
|
6,000
|
Soldiers Meadow Reservoir
|
May 16-20
|
2,000
|
Moose Creek Reservoir
|
May 16-20
|
3,000
|
Spring Valley Reservoir
|
May 16-20
|
4,200
|
Robinson Pond
|
May 23-27
|
500
|
Fenn Pond
|
May 23-27
|
500
|
White Sands Pond
|
May 23-27
|
400
|
Tolo Lake
|
May 23-27
|
700
|
Long Gulch Pond
|
May 23-27
|
600
|
Deyo Reservoir
|
May 23-27
|
3,600
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
To purchase a license:
Phone: (800) 554-8685
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a seasons-rules-fish-2022-2024.pdf (idaho.gov), which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.
Contact the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010 and follow us on the Clearwater Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.