Signage Unveiled For Lorne Calvert Campground And Lorne Calvert Loop

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 28, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and former Premier, The Reverend Lorne Calvert unveiled signs that will be located at the Lorne Calvert Campground and Lorne Calvert Loop in Moose Jaw's Wakamow Valley. The unveiling took place at an event to honour the former Premier of Saskatchewan.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to recognize former Premier Calvert with this campground and trail dedication," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The naming of the Lorne Calvert Loop and Lorne Calvert Trail was done to honour his decades of service and dedication to the people of Saskatchewan."

In November 2021, government announced the former River Park Campground and a section of the River Park Walking Trail in Wakamow Valley would be renamed the Lorne Calvert Campground and the Lorne Calvert Loop. This campground and trail dedication was made to honour The Reverend Lorne Calvert who served as Premier of Saskatchewan from 2001 to 2007.

"I am deeply grateful to the Wakamow Valley Authority and the Government of Saskatchewan for attaching my name to the campground and trail loop in the Wakamow Valley," Calvert said.  "This recognition in Wakamow is particularly meaningful for myself and our family.

"Four generations of our family have grown up learning of life and God's creation within Wakamow Valley.  And Betty and I, now with our children and grandchildren, have spent some of the happiest days of our lives camped in parks and campgrounds, including the Wakamow campground.  I am very honoured to have these facilities in Wakamow bear my name."

The Wakamow Valley is located at the south end of Moose Jaw and offers camping, picnic areas, walking trails, a skating oval, a suspension bridge and more. The campground and trail are operated by the Wakamow Valley Authority.

"Wakamow is excited to be able to honor such a great person that has given back to this community," Wakamow Valley Authority General Manager Todd Johnson said. "Wakamow hopes everyone gets a chance to visit the Lorne Calvert Campground and use the Lorne Calvert Loop walking trail."      

The signs will be installed in the coming days.

-30-

For more information, contact:

SaskBuilds and Procurement Regina Phone: 306-520-3607 Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Todd Johnson Wakamow Valley Authority Moose Jaw Email: wakamow.gm@sasktel.net

