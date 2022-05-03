Solomon Exam Prep Releases Series 52 Exam Study Guide, 5th Edition

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 52 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

The 5th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Study Guide for the MSRB Municipal Securities Representative Qualification (Series 52) Exam is now available.

Passing the Series 52 can be challenging... It helps to have study materials written in plain English and guided by research-based teaching methods, like the Solomon system.” — Jeremy Solomon, President and Co-founder

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released the 5th edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 52 MSRB Municipal Securities Representative Qualification Examination.” With this updated version of the Study Guide, professionals seeking their Series 52 license can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 52 exam.



The Municipal Securities Representative Qualification Exam, or Series 52, was created by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), the self-regulatory organization that establishes rules for municipal securities dealers and municipal advisors. Passing the Series 52 exam qualifies individuals to work in many capacities related to municipal securities such as selling, underwriting, trading, advising, conducting research, and communicating with public investors.



To prepare for the exam, candidates must study a wide range of municipal securities knowledge. The 5th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 52 Study Guide is continually kept up-to-date and covers all key exam topics.



Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “Passing the Series 52 can be challenging because of the vast amount of material it covers. It helps to have study materials written in plain English and guided by research-based teaching methods, like the Solomon system.”



While the core content remains the same, the 5th edition of the Series 52 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, along with general writing improvements. Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 52 Exam Simulator, which is designed to complement the Study Guide.



The Series 52 Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 52 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including Study Schedules in digital and pdf format, which help students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.



To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 52 study materials, including Study Guide and Exam Simulator, visit the Solomon Series 52 product page.



ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep is led by founders Karen and Jeremy Solomon, who have maintained a lifelong commitment to advancing learning and education. Solomon Exam Prep draws from a pool of seasoned educators, practitioners and communicators who are experienced in both investment education and the process of adult learning.