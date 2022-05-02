Bopsidy appoints Kara Mack, Hollywood choreographer and founder of Africa in America®, as new brand ambassador

Kara Mack is the newest Bopsidy brand ambassador Kara Mack is the founder of Africa in America

Bopsidy and Africa in America will create the world’s first online community to unite and empower artists and enthusiasts of African Diasporic music and dance.

It’s time we start respecting the techniques of each and every African Diasporic dance style such as Mande rhythms, Sabar and Afro-Brazilian.” — Kara Mack