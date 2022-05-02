Bopsidy appoints Kara Mack, Hollywood choreographer and founder of Africa in America®, as new brand ambassador
Bopsidy and Africa in America will create the world’s first online community to unite and empower artists and enthusiasts of African Diasporic music and dance.
It’s time we start respecting the techniques of each and every African Diasporic dance style such as Mande rhythms, Sabar and Afro-Brazilian.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bopsidy, the first social platform for dancers, announced today that Los Angeles-based creative director, choreographer and entrepreneur Kara Mack will serve as the newest official Ambassador for the growing company. Mack’s appointment includes a strategic partnership with her brand Africa in America®, an organization building respect, visibility and professional opportunities for music and dance styles of the African Diaspora. Together, Bopsidy and Africa in America will create the world’s first online community to unite and empower artists and enthusiasts of African Diasporic music and dance.
— Kara Mack
Mack is one of the most highly sought-after artists in the entertainment industry, known for collaborations with artists such as Busta Rhymes and Kendrick Lemar, and choreography for films including Coming to America 2. Her company Africa in America produces a variety of dance showcases, workshops and productions nationwide, partnering with a wide variety of master instructors, celebrities and entertainment partners.
“I’m thrilled to partner with Bopsidy to elevate music and dances of the African Diaspora and to bring the communities together,” said Mack. “More than ever, there’s an interest in understanding the roots of the movements we see across TV, film, social media and more. It’s time we start respecting the techniques of each and every African Diasporic dance style such as Mande rhythms, Sabar and Afro-Brazilian.”
“I got to know Kara through the tireless work she has done for the dance community,” commented Lily Liang, CEO and Co-Founder of Bopsidy. “We’re excited to amplify Africa in America’s mission with a best-in-class platform for African Diasporic dance artists and enthusiasts to unite and find more ways to dance together, while educating the greater public about specific dance genres and their roots.”
The new online hub will reside on the Bopsidy website, which launched earlier this year. On Bopsidy, dancers of every genre and level can create a free profile page to showcase their dancer self and to connect with fellow dancers. Bopsidy recently announced a new “Danceography” feature that allows dancers to list their professional credits, similar to IMDb.
For more information, visit www.bopsidy.com
About Bopsidy:
Bopsidy's mission is to empower and unite the dance community with the first online platform for dance hobbyists, professionals and groups. On Bopsidy, dancers and instructors anywhere in the world can create profile pages with videos of their work, dance credits ("danceography"), dance groups, studio affiliations, class schedules and more. Members can follow each other and discover classes and connections. Free registration is now open for all at www.bopsidy.com. Together We Dance!
