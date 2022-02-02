Bopsidy officially launches the new social platform for dancers and opens free registration to all users

Bopsidy is a San Francisco Bay Area startup launching the online community for dancers. On Bopsidy, dancers can easily discover instructors and classes for different styles and genres. On your Bop page, you can include videos of your work and promote your classes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bopsidy , the first online community created for dancers, announced today that it has officially launched its new social platform and opened up free registration to all users. Bopsidy’s site, already armed with one of the largest public databases of dancers, has introduced breakthrough features that allow dancers, groups, and instructors to create profile pages and connect with fellow dancers. On these profile “Bop” pages, dance professionals and enthusiasts alike can share dance biographies, post dance videos, and connect with dancers, groups and studios. Studios and instructors can also share their class details for free.“We’re thrilled to be welcoming all dancers to our new community platform,” said Lily Liang, Co-founder and CEO of Bopsidy. “Whether you’re a professional dancer, hobbyist, or instructor, Bopsidy is a place where you can express your dancer self and nurture connections with your community. Think of it as the IMDb + LinkedIn for dancers.”The news comes after hundreds of dancers signed up on the company’s waitlist to create profile pages on the new site, followed by several weeks of beta testing. Bopsidy is now admitting all new members to create free profile pages and start connecting with their dance communities. The first 500 members will receive a permanent “Founding Member” badge on their Bop page.Bopsidy’s much anticipated launch follows a recent announcement that some of San Francisco’s leading dance studios (including Alonzo King LINES Ballet Dance Center, Dance Mission Theater and Rae Studios), have joined forces with the tech start-up as Founding Studio Partners. Bopsidy’s mission has also been endorsed by numerous leaders of the San Francisco and Los Angeles dance communities across multiple dance genres. The company’s thirteen official Bopsidy Ambassadors include Tania Santiago, a prominent Afro-Brazilian choreographer and Artistic Director of Aguas Dance Company; Dopey Fresh, a Turf dancer and CEO of ​​UNKNOWN CHAMBERZ battle events; and Angelica Media and Jahaira Fajardo, directors of In Lak’ech Dance Academy, producers of the first ever Queer Latin Dance Festival.Founded in 2019, Liang and her co-founder Michael Kamowski - both former tech leaders at companies including Rotten Tomatoes and Flixster - originally developed Bopsidy as a discovery solution to make it easier for students to find new dance classes. Since then, the Bopsidy mission has expanded into supporting the dance industry in multiple ways: from helping instructors build deeper connections with their students to enabling dance groups to promote their work. In addition, Bopsidy seeks to promote visibility for all dance genres, making it easier to discover new styles of dance and their communities across the world.“People are coming to Bopsidy to find inspiration from dancers all over the world and sparking collaborations and friendships over a mutual love for a particular dance style,” said Liang. “Bopsidy is a place where professionals can be discovered and find new opportunities, and a place where dance students can discover new classes and honor their mentors.”“We’re trying to give all involved in the dance community a place to call home that truly gets and understands the shortcomings of all the other online communities,” said Kamowski. “We are a vertical network that by definition is focusing on a particular space. And our goal is to do that exceptionally well.”The Bopsidy team plans to add additional tools on the site throughout 2022 to help dancers better showcase themselves and connect with one another. Dancers from all cities can now sign up at www.bopsidy.com and read more about the company’s story and dancer perspectives at https://blog.bopsidy.com/ About Bopsidy:Bopsidy's mission is to empower and unite the dance community with the first online platform for dance hobbyists, professionals and groups. Bopsidy was inspired by Lily Liang's personal journey as a life-long explorer of dance. Lily and co-founder Michael Kamowski met while at Rotten Tomatoes where they worked together on the popular movies and TV reviews site. They share a love for the arts and building tools to empower people to make better decisions (e.g., what to watch on Netflix). Together, they launched Bopsidy, a social platform that takes the dance community to the next level. Registration is now open for all dancers at www.bopsidy.com . Together We Dance!

