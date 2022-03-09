Bopsidy explores the power of dance through an exciting editorial collaboration

Ezra Myles Bristow, a dance entrepreneur, performer and educator, is a Contributing Writer for Bopsidy Bopsidy is a start-up launching the first social platform for dancers. Ezra Bristow's Bopsidy Page

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of Bopsidy ’s launch of the first social platform for dance, the company revealed a collaborative partnership with educator and artist Ezra Myles Bristow , founder of Myles Beyond Entertainment. Through the collaboration, Bristow will produce a series of articles and interviews investigating the multitude of ways in which dance enriches lives and communities. Bristow’s first article “Why More Men Should Dance" is now live on the Bopsidy blog “Ezra and I bonded over our shared belief that dance is incredibly powerful as it feeds into so many facets of life including community, culture, personal growth, and activism.’” said Lily Liang, CEO and Co-Founder of Bopsidy. “I am thrilled to have Ezra share and build on his own journey with dance through this thoughtful series of interviews.”Bristow’s article series will investigate topics such as how dance translates into creative personal realization, interacts with culture and history, supports mental and physical wellness, unites communities, and provides professional opportunities. Each piece will tap into stories and perspectives from working artists across a variety of dance communities.“I'm excited to contribute to Bopsidy’s community mission, as the company is doing crucial work to connect the commercial and cultural arts dance community to each other and the wider world,” said Bristow. “I hope that my perspective as a dancer and arts educator can help to inform people of all of the unconventional and unique ways that dance enriches our lives beyond the stage and the studio.”Bopsidy’s platform is now open for every dancer - enthusiasts included - to create a profile page where they can showcase themselves and start following other dancers and groups. Grow and stay connected with your dance community by visiting www.bopsidy.com About BopsidyBopsidy’s mission is to empower and unite the dance community with the first online platform for people who dance for fun, professionally and everywhere in between. On Bopsidy, everyone can showcase their dancer selves, connect with other dancers and groups, and find out about classes and events. Inspired by Lily Liang's personal journey as a life-long explorer of dance, Bopsidy's vision is to uplift individual dancers and the global dance community as a whole, promoting values of equality, connection and celebration for every dancer and genre.About Ezra Myles BristowEzra is a creative problem solver with a decade of experience as a practicing multimedia artist, event planner, arts educator, and arts administrator. As an administrator, he leverages digital media content creation and event production skills to seamlessly integrate emerging technology into processes for non-profit and performing arts programming. As an artist, he performs dance and spoken word to uplift the cultural arts and histories of the African Diaspora as a form of community wellness, empowerment, entertainment, and economic restorative justice.

