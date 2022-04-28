Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Signs Bill to Spur Growth in Nebraska’s Urban Communities

NEBRASKA, April 28 - Media Contacts: 

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts (at podium) highlights the significance of LB 1024e at a gathering of the

bill’s supporters at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, State Senators, and community leaders celebrated LB 1024e, a bill to support recovery and growth in North Omaha, South Omaha, and other qualifying census tracts.

 

“LB 1024e is landmark legislation to revitalize North and South Omaha,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “The economic recovery grants will support job training, spur small business growth, and add to affordable housing inventories.  This session, the Legislature has demonstrated its full commitment to the growth of our urban communities.”

 

In his remarks, Gov. Ricketts thanked State Senators for uniting to enact the historic investment.  In total, the bill commits $489 million to support communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.  Of this amount, $336 million is allocated to metro Omaha—with particular focus on growth in North Omaha and South Omaha.

 

LB 1024e devotes funds for a variety of purposes.  These include:

  • Multipurpose economic recovery grants to revitalize neighborhoods, support business growth, improve infrastructure, provide job training, and strengthen educational opportunities
  • Land development
  • Construction of high-quality, affordable homes
  • Financial literacy training
  • Crime prevention

 

LB 1024e was introduced by Senator Justin Wayne and prioritized by the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee.  It passed with overwhelming support on a vote of 45-1.

 

