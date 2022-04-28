Submit Release
Derby Barracks / RFA Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22a501564

TROOPER: Sgt. Andrew Jensen                                             

STATION:  Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/25/22 @ 1530 hours

LOCATION: Center Road/Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Protection Order Violation/Aggravated Stalking/Conditions of Release Violation

 

ACCUSED:  Timothy Colby                                                                    

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date/time, VSP received a report of a Final Relief From Abuse Order violation and subsequent stalking and conditions of release violations.  Investigation revealed probable cause existed to believe Timothy Colby violated the final order by repeatedly being within 300 feet of a protected person and was arrested without incident on 4/28/22 in Lyndonville, VT. 

 

 

COURT DATE:  4/28/22

COURT:  Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:  Held without

MUG SHOT: Y

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

