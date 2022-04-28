Derby Barracks / RFA Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22a501564
TROOPER: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/25/22 @ 1530 hours
LOCATION: Center Road/Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Protection Order Violation/Aggravated Stalking/Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Timothy Colby
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date/time, VSP received a report of a Final Relief From Abuse Order violation and subsequent stalking and conditions of release violations. Investigation revealed probable cause existed to believe Timothy Colby violated the final order by repeatedly being within 300 feet of a protected person and was arrested without incident on 4/28/22 in Lyndonville, VT.
COURT DATE: 4/28/22
COURT: Orleans
LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Y
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881