Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,015 in the last 365 days.

Area Schools Spread Awareness About Traffic Safety

ATLANTA Several area schools are using video to encourage their peers to make safe decisions behind the wheel. One school in Bowie County placed second in the statewide competition and was awarded thousands in reimbursable grant money. Schools in Cass and Titus Counties won awards in the district contest.

The competition, sponsored by TxDOT, helps students win funds for their prom or graduation parties, known as project celebration events. The events are designed to provide alcohol-and-drug-free activities for students following prom or graduation.

Texas High was awarded a total of $8,000, winning the Atlanta District competition and placing second in the statewide competition.

“Project Celebration events are as important now as they’ve ever been with the rising number of deaths on Texas highways,” said TxDOT Atlanta district engineer Buddy Williams. In 2021, more than 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads, making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT started tracking fatalities in 1940.

The goal of Project Celebration is to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving. Participating schools were excited to receive money to fund local events geared toward student safety.  

“It is so important to help give students a safe and chemical-free environment for these important celebrations in their teen years,” said TxDOT traffic safety specialist Kristy Whisenhunt. “Their lives, and every life, is valuable.”

Chapel Hill High School in Titus County placed second in the district contest, winning $1,500.

Atlanta High School placed third in the district contest, winning $1,250. 

Other schools in the competition won $750 for their participation. Award money is distributed in the form of reimbursement for costs incurred by the school sponsors for project celebration events.

Schools participating in this year’s competition are Atlanta, Chapel Hill, Hooks, Jefferson, Marshall, Maud, New Diana, and Texas High Schools.

 

 

You just read:

Area Schools Spread Awareness About Traffic Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.