Area Schools Spread Awareness About Traffic Safety

ATLANTA – Several area schools are using video to encourage their peers to make safe decisions behind the wheel. One school in Bowie County placed second in the statewide competition and was awarded thousands in reimbursable grant money. Schools in Cass and Titus Counties won awards in the district contest.

The competition, sponsored by TxDOT, helps students win funds for their prom or graduation parties, known as project celebration events. The events are designed to provide alcohol-and-drug-free activities for students following prom or graduation.

Texas High was awarded a total of $8,000, winning the Atlanta District competition and placing second in the statewide competition.

“Project Celebration events are as important now as they’ve ever been with the rising number of deaths on Texas highways,” said TxDOT Atlanta district engineer Buddy Williams. In 2021, more than 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads, making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT started tracking fatalities in 1940.

The goal of Project Celebration is to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving. Participating schools were excited to receive money to fund local events geared toward student safety.

“It is so important to help give students a safe and chemical-free environment for these important celebrations in their teen years,” said TxDOT traffic safety specialist Kristy Whisenhunt. “Their lives, and every life, is valuable.”

Chapel Hill High School in Titus County placed second in the district contest, winning $1,500.

Atlanta High School placed third in the district contest, winning $1,250.

Other schools in the competition won $750 for their participation. Award money is distributed in the form of reimbursement for costs incurred by the school sponsors for project celebration events.

Schools participating in this year’s competition are Atlanta, Chapel Hill, Hooks, Jefferson, Marshall, Maud, New Diana, and Texas High Schools.