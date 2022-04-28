Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) for Special Purpose Schools – Opening May 1 – Due June 15

ESU/District/System/School Information Report This report is used to collect general information relating to a Special Purpose school, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in system status, including school closure. For more information, contact Naomi Kohles – naomi.kohles@nebraska.gov

Pupil Transportation Report This report exists to collect transportation and bus information from entities. All systems must complete this report – even if no pupil transportation services are provided. For more information, contact Stephanie DeGroot – stephanie.degroot@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. For more information, contact the NDE Service Desk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Days in Session/Instructional Program Hours This collection consists of 2 different reports: Days in Session and Instructional Program Hours. Days in Session is the actual number of days school is open with teachers and students, not what was originally planned. For Special Purpose schools, this information is collected through ADVISER. As such, Special Purpose schools do not need to complete this portion of this CDC collection. Instructional Program Hours are the actual instructional program hours in session (not just scheduled) for the school year. All Special Purpose schools must complete this section of the collection. For the 2021-2022 school year, please use the Commissioner’s Guidance concerning Instructional Hours for Rules 10, 11 and 14 found here: https://www.launchne.com/commish/ For information on Instructional Program Hours, contact Micki Charf – micki.charf@nebraska.gov