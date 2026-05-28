ELPA Assessment Results & Redesignating Fluent Students

Public Districts

In ADVISER Validation, within the Legacy Portal, the “ELPA Assessment Download” and “AQuESTT English Learner Progress Counts” student verification reports are now available with 2025-2026 results. Please be aware that these reports may be subject to change based on late corrections made through the assessment vendor.

While these assessment results may be available before the school year officially ends on June 30th, it is important that the students who have just tested as English proficient are not reported to NDE as Redesignated English Fluent until the 2026-2027 school year. For Title III reporting and funding it is expected that all students who received English Learner language instruction in the 2025-2026 school year remain reported as participants in the Year End collection in ADVISER. Depending on your Student Information System vendor’s requirements you may need to wait to update your redesignated students’ EL status until after July 1st and/or changing your SIS over to the new school year.