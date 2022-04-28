Submit Release
2021-2022 ADVISER Year End Virtual Workdays

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

NDE and your SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your 21-22 ADVISER Year End data at the following scheduled days. (All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time.)

Date                                     Vendor Support Available

Tuesday, May 31            JMC, GES, SRS Thursday, June 2           PS (ESU 10), SRS Tuesday, June 7             IC, SRS Wednesday, June 8      Synergy, NebSIS, SRS Thursday, June 9           PS (NebPS)

Who Should Attend Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

NDE Virtual Workday Schedule

  • 9am – NDE Presentation – prerecorded
  • 10am – SRS presentation – prerecorded
  • 1030am – SIS Vendor presentation breakout rooms (if needed)
  • 1030am-12pm – combined NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Work Time
  • 12-1230pm – Lunch
  • 1230pm-3pm – continued NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Work Time

All attendees please register here: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

