Fatal Lowell Fire Most Likely Started with Smoking Materials 

LOWELL — The two-alarm fire that claimed a resident’s life in Lowell this morning was accidental and most likely started with smoking materials, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“This fire was a tragedy for the victim’s family, and it left eight other people displaced,” said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron. “On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s loved ones and remind everyone in our community that smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires. If you haven’t quit yet, please be responsible and put it out, all the way, every time.”

Lowell firefighters responded to the area of 6 Barton Ave. just after 3:10 this morning and found heavy fire showing from the third floor of the two-family residence. They made entry while fighting the blaze and found an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and full family notifications. Investigators determined that the fire originated in the front right corner of the third-floor bedroom.

“At least one resident in the building heard a smoke alarm and called 9-1-1,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “But for that alarm in the middle of the night, the tragedy could have been even worse. Working smoke alarms should be on every level of every home, and everyone inside should have a practiced escape plan that accounts for two ways out.”

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Middlesex District Attorney’s office. They were assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

Trying to quit smoking? Visit www.mass.gov/quitting or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

###