New Podcast Stories from the Spectrum Features Content By and For A Neurodiverse World

To see the work these young artists are doing, it’s breathtaking. I can’t wait for viewers to see the scope of artistry these talented individuals are bringing to the table.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITES STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perspective is everything. When it is possible to see things through another person’s eyes it is possible to understand and appreciate their unique point of view. The Autism Community has a new way of sharing its many perspectives. The Autism Network will debut its newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum on Friday April 29th at 1pm ET, 10am PT. This new series features the voices, talents and vision of artists who identify as being either on the Autism Spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. This first episode will premiere on the Autism Network and all its social media channels and then be available as a podcast on all podcast platforms.
Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World, features artists, animators, filmmakers, writers, journalists, poets, and bloggers who are neurodiverse and telling their stories, how they want to tell them. The first episode will feature 6 short films on a wide variety of topics. WyArt is a short documentary by James Miller, a neurodiverse filmmaker, and focuses on the art of Wyatt Jackson, a brilliantly talented artist on the spectrum. Stephen Gaiber, The Autistic Traveler, presents his review of The Grammy’s Museum. Award winning animator Dane Parsons shares his uplifting film, Mace: The Animated Short. Inspirational Artist and Animator Dani Bowman shares her up close view of being a businesswoman and artist in Marvels of Media. In My Name is Jordan, Jordan Oswald shows off his storytelling skills in a short video that was created for a 2-week project during the pandemic. The final video is a feel-good music video, circa 2018, from artists at Spectrum Laboratory entitled, Cheers!
Executive Producer, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh says, “To see the work these young artists are doing, it’s breathtaking. I can’t wait for viewers to see the scope of artistry these talented individuals are bringing to the table.”
Artists featuring original works in Stories from the Spectrum were paid for their work through a grant from Autism Care Today. The grant encourages the promotion, nurturing and employment of artists on the spectrum.
Neurodivergent artists who would like to be considered for future episodes of Stories from the Spectrum can contact shannon@autism-live.com for more information.
Autism Network regularly scheduled shows stream live M-F at 1pm Eastern time, 10am Pacific time, on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. All shows are available as a podcast later in the day on all podcast platforms. The special premiere episode of Stories from the Spectrum will be streamed live on Friday April 29th at 1pm ET, 10pm PT. Viewers can watch the premiere on YouTube: https://youtu.be/AI29yAwIzmM or in a special Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/38hk7BJDB
The Autism Network launched in November of 2021. At the center of its programming are Autism Live, Ask Dr. Doreen and its newest podcast Stories from the Spectrum.
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.
ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Every episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum will stream live on Fridays, starting April 29th, and be available on all podcast platforms as a free download.
ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network’s newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum will debut in April 2022 and features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
