Visitor Industry Continued to Recover in March 2022

Posted on Apr 28, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: April 28, 2022

Total Visitor Arrivals Reached 84.9 percent of March 2019 Levels

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) total spending by visitors who came to the islands in March 2022 was $1.53 billion, which was higher compared to the $1.49 billion (+2.5%) reported for March 2019.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 through February 2020. Due to concerns about the rapid surge of COVID cases worldwide and the limitations of Hawaii’s health care system, on March 17, 2020 Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked visitors to postpone their trips to Hawaii for at least 30 days. The counties also began issuing stay-at-home orders. On March 26, 2020, the state implemented a 14-day mandatory travel quarantine. Subsequently, nearly all trans-Pacific and interisland flights were canceled, cruise ship activities were suspended and tourism to the islands all but shut down. This continued until mid-October 2020 when the state initiated the Safe Travels program, which allowed trans-Pacific travelers to bypass the quarantine if they had a valid negative test for COVID-19.

Through March 25, 2022, domestic passengers could bypass the State’s mandatory five-day self-quarantine if they were up to date on their vaccination or with a negative COVID-19 pre-travel test result from a Trusted Testing Partner through the Safe Travels program. The Safe Travels Program ended on March 25, 2022, and domestic pre-travel requirements ceased as of March 26, 2022. Passengers arriving on direct international flights were subjected to federal U.S. entry requirements which included proof of an up-to-date vaccination document and negative COVID-19 test result taken within one day of travel or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, prior to their flight.

Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals

A total of 788,931 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in March 2022, with 785,715 visitors arriving by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, 928,849 visitors (-15.1%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in March 2019.

The average daily census¹ was 226,857 visitors in March 2022 compared to 250,528 visitors (-9.4%) in March 2019.

In March 2022, 452,752 visitors arrived by air from the U.S. West compared to 399,049 visitors (+13.5%) in March 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $805.5 million in March 2022 compared to $578.1 million (+39.3%) in March 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in March 2022 ($215 per person) was much higher compared to March 2019 ($176 per person, +22.4%).

There were 233,286 visitors from the U.S. East in March 2022 compared to 225,648 visitors (+3.4%) in March 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $507.0 million in March 2022 compared to $404.5 million (+25.3%) in March 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in March 2022 ($237 per person) increased in comparison to March 2019 ($201 per person, +17.8%).

There were 4,038 visitors from Japan in March 2022 compared to 133,858 visitors (-97%) in March 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $11.8 million in March 2022 compared to $185.2 million (-93.6%) in March 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in March 2022 ($224 per person) decreased compared to March 2019 ($238 per person, -5.6%).

In March 2022, 54,475 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 76,913 visitors (-29.2%) in March 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $116.1 million in March 2022, compared to $139.8 million (-16.9%) in March 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in March 2022 ($173 per person) increased compared to March 2019 ($158 per person, +9.7%).

There were 41,164 visitors from All Other International Markets in March 2022. These visitors were from Europe, Oceania, Other Asia, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 81,558 visitors (-49.5%) from All Other International Markets in March 2019.

In March 2022, a total of 5,573 trans-Pacific flights with 1,161,904 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,445 flights with 1,192,137 seats in March 2019.

Through the first quarter of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.23 billion, a decrease of 5.8 percent from the first quarter of 2019 at $4.49 billion.

A total of 1,993,761 visitors arrived in the first quarter of 2022 which was a decrease from the first quarter of 2019 at 2,527,277 visitors (-21.1%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In March 2022, 340,153 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 112,400 visitors came from the Mountain region. The majority of the U.S. West visitors in March 2022 have visited Hawaii before (79.1%) while 20.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.4 percent of the U.S. West visitors in March 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.9 percent stayed in rental homes, and 8.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first quarter of 2022 there were 1,156,009 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 1,028,938 visitors (+12.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $2.24 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.63 billion (+37 %) in the first quarter of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2022 was $221 per person, up significantly from $180 per person (+22.8%) in the first quarter of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 233,286 U.S. East visitors in March 2022, the majority were from the East North Central (54,110 visitors), West South Central (46,827) and South Atlantic (44,094 visitors) regions. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in March 2022 were repeat visitors (59%) while 41 percent were first time visitors to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 59.6 percent of the U.S. East visitors in March 2022 stayed in hotels, 15 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.3 percent stayed in rental homes, and 8.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first quarter of 2022 604,008 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 587,678 visitors (+2.8%) in the first quarter of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $1.47 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.24 billion (+18.9%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2022 rose to $238 per person compared to $209 per person (+13.7%) in the first quarter of 2019. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Japan: Of the 4,038 visitors in March 2022, 3,669 arrived on international flights and 369 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in March 2022 were repeat visitors (79.6%) while 20.4 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 57 percent of the visitors in March 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 13 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 7.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first quarter of 2022 there were 9,068 visitors from Japan compared to 374,929 visitors (-97.6%) in the first quarter of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $524.1 billion (-94%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $215 per person from $240 per person (-10.3%) in the first quarter of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent more on lodging and transportation, but less on shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment and recreation compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Canada: Of the 54,475 visitors in March 2022, 49,779 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 4,696 visitors came on domestic flights. The majority of Canadian visitors in March 2022 were repeat visitors (77.9%) while 22.1 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 49.4 percent of Canadian visitors in March 2022 stayed in hotels, 31.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.4 percent stayed in timeshares, 9.7 percent stayed in rental homes, and 5.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first quarter of 2022 there were 107,072 visitors from Canada compared to 213,190 visitors (-49.8%) in the first quarter of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $264.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $458.3 million (-42.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2022 rose to $176 per person from $169 per person (+4 %) in the first quarter of 2019. Lodging, transportation, food and beverage, and shopping were higher but spending on entertainment and recreation expenses declined compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 404,274 visitors to Oahu in March 2022 compared to 523,904 visitors (-22.8%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $672.8 million compared to $672.9 million in March 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 96,050 visitors in March 2022 compared to 111,696 visitors (-14%) in March 2019.

Through the first quarter of 2022, there were 990,208 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,467,031 visitors (-32.5%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.78 billion compared to $1.98 billion (-10.2%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Maui: There were 239,538 visitors to Maui in March 2022 compared to 271,934 visitors (-11.9%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $458.8 million compared to $443.3 million (+3.5%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 63,948 visitors in March 2022 compared to 69,349 visitors (-7.8%) in March 2019.

Through the first quarter of 2022, there were 616,048 visitors to Maui compared to 726,959 visitors (-15.3%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.29 billion compared to $1.33 billion (-3.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Kauai: There were 106,544 visitors to Kauai in March 2022 compared to 122,876 visitors (-13.3%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $159.9 million compared to $152.6 million (+4.8%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,263 visitors in March 2022, which was lower compared to 28,844 visitors (-5.5%) in March 2019.

Through the first quarter of 2022, there were 279,801 visitors to Kauai compared to 333,462 visitors (-16.1%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2022, total visitor spending was $470.3 million compared to $481.9 million (-2.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 141,854 visitors to Hawaii Island in March 2022 compared to 161,087 visitors (-11.9%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $217.3 million compared to $200.7 million (+8.2%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 37,725 visitors in March 2022, which was very similar to the 37,520 visitors (+0.5%) in March 2019.

Through the first quarter of 2022, there were 375,031 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 446,877 visitors (-16.1%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2022, total visitor spending was $652.0 million compared to $646.4 million (+0.9%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,577 scheduled flights with 911,517 seats in March 2022 compared to 3,593 flights with 721,330 seats in March 2019.

In March 2022, there was new service from Ontario (5,859) and Santa Ana (3,906). Increased service from Anchorage (10,257, +2.4%), Denver (35,871 +31.9%), Las Vegas (50,633 +127.7%), Long Beach (22,568 +285.2%), Los Angeles (239,028, +6.6%), Oakland (55,727 +54.4%), Phoenix (62,057, +47.5%), Sacramento (29,177 +84.6%), Salt Lake City (17,523, +19.5%), San Diego (60,874, +108%), and Seattle (101,546, +9.2%) offset discontinued service from Bellingham (-3,657 seats), and reduced service from Portland (35,200, -13.3%) and San Francisco (121,504, -6.6%) compared to March 2019.

U.S. East: There were 438 scheduled flights with 118,231 seats in March 2022 compared to 115,253 seats in March 2019.

In March 2022, there was new service from Austin (4,448), Boston (5,004) and Orlando (4,170), and increased service from Newark (10,279, +38.2) and Washington D.C. (5,616, +9.3%), which offset decreased service from Atlanta (8,038, -11.5%), Chicago (21,419, -19.7%), Dallas (33,000, -13%), and Houston (8,556, -24.2%) compared to March 2019.

Japan: There were 82 scheduled flights with 17,231 seats in March 2022 compared to 694 scheduled flights with 173,638 seats in March 2019.

In March 2022, air service was suspended from Fukuoka (-4,972), Nagoya (-12,381), and Sapporo (-3,892), and there was reduced service from Osaka (1,390, -97%), Tokyo-Narita (11,010, -86.4%) and Tokyo-Haneda (4,831, -80.6%) compared to March 2019.

Canada: There were 350 scheduled flights with 77,439 seats in March 2022 compared to 397 scheduled flights with 73,668 seats in March 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 40 scheduled flights with 12,260 seats from Melbourne (2,010 seats) and Sydney (10,250) in March 2022. Direct air service from the Australia was suspended in March 2021. In March 2019, there were 86 scheduled flights with 26,820 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (3,350) and Sydney (19,856).

There were 40 scheduled flights with 12,260 seats from Melbourne (2,010 seats) and Sydney (10,250) in March 2022. Direct air service from the Australia was suspended in March 2021. In March 2019, there were 86 scheduled flights with 26,820 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (3,350) and Sydney (19,856). New Zealand: Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were 34 scheduled flights with 9,962 seats in March 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats in March 2019 with service from Beijing (3,318) and Shanghai (7,884).

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats in March 2019 with service from Beijing (3,318) and Shanghai (7,884). Korea: There were 29 scheduled flights with 7,282 seats from Seoul in March 2022 compared to 77 flights with 24,245 seats in March 2019.

There were 29 scheduled flights with 7,282 seats from Seoul in March 2022 compared to 77 flights with 24,245 seats in March 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in March 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2022 compared to 32 flights with 11,648 seats in March 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2022 compared to 32 flights with 11,648 seats in March 2019. Philippines: There were ten scheduled flights with 3,090 seats from Manila in March 2022 compared to 23 flights with 6,164 seats in March 2019.

There were ten scheduled flights with 3,090 seats from Manila in March 2022 compared to 23 flights with 6,164 seats in March 2019. Samoa: Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were five flights with 826 seats in March 2019.

Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were five flights with 826 seats in March 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in March 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in March 2019. Marshall Islands: There were four scheduled flights with 664 seats from Majuro in March 2022. There were 18 flights with 2,988 seats in March 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 664 seats from Majuro in March 2022. There were 18 flights with 2,988 seats in March 2019. Fiji: Direct air service from Nadi continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were five flights with 826 seats in March 2019.

Direct air service from Nadi continued to be suspended in March 2022. There were five flights with 826 seats in March 2019. American Samoa: There was one flight with 278 seats from Pago Pago in March 2022. There were eight flights with 2,224 seats in March 2019.

There was one flight with 278 seats from Pago Pago in March 2022. There were eight flights with 2,224 seats in March 2019. French Polynesia: There were four flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in March 2022. There were five flights with 1,390 seats in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2022, there were 15,000 trans-Pacific flights and 3,137,184 seats compared to 15,214 flights and 3,337,280 seats in the first quarter of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In March 2022, 3,216 visitors came to the islands aboard two out-of-state cruise ships. The Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America, resumed operations on April 9, 2022 with more visitors expected to fly to Hawaii to cruise the islands starting in April. In March 2019, 11,824 visitors arrived on six out-of-state cruise ships and another 11,937 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship. For the first quarter of 2022, 17,176 visitors entered the state via 13 out-of-state cruise ships. In the first quarter of 2019, 40,172 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 21 out-of-state cruise ships and 30,341 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney

International travelers in March 2022 contributed to the increase in visitor arrivals, with Canadian visitors at the highest arrival levels since March 2020. Slight percentage increase of Japanese visitors continues to build with the resumption of Japan tour packages to our state.

Inflation continues to grow and the war in Ukraine persists, which affects energy prices and household expenses. We will watch how this impacts the visitor industry and our economy, however, we are hopeful as we are still seeing a positive upswing due to domestic travel and the return of international visitors.

The demand for quality lodging, food and beverage, activities, retail, and services will provide the momentum necessary for the state’s economic recovery to happen quicker than predicted. COVID-19 continues to exist within our neighborhoods and globally, so as a community we must continue with safe health practices and constant awareness of how quickly the virus can spread.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the March 2022 tables here.

Media Contacts: Jennifer Chun Director of Tourism Research Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (808) 973-9446

Charlene Chan Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (808) 824-0134 dbedt.hawaii.gov

MARCH 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,525.7 766.9 98.9 4,233.6 1,561.9 171.1 Total by air 1,524.6 766.9 98.8 4,228.0 1,561.9 170.7 U.S. Total 1,312.4 742.2 76.8 3,712.7 1,486.5 149.8 U.S. West 805.5 492.4 63.6 2,239.3 982.6 127.9 U.S. East 507.0 249.8 102.9 1,473.4 503.8 192.5 Japan 11.8 3.7 216.3 31.5 10.9 187.7 Canada 116.1 1.1 10,636.8 264.3 18.3 1,345.3 All Others 84.3 19.9 322.9 219.5 46.2 375.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.1 0.0 N/A 5.6 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,032,569 4,260,640 65.1 19,208,877 9,306,233 106.4 Total by air 7,017,618 4,260,640 64.7 19,131,096 9,306,233 105.6 U.S. Total 5,885,705 4,131,892 42.4 16,349,230 8,872,874 84.3 U.S. West 3,748,509 2,804,575 33.7 10,150,927 5,963,340 70.2 U.S. East 2,137,197 1,327,317 61.0 6,198,303 2,909,534 113.0 Japan 52,652 17,545 200.1 146,352 53,183 175.2 Canada 671,464 8,908 7,438.0 1,502,383 109,574 1,271.1 All Others 407,797 102,295 298.6 1,133,132 270,602 318.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14,952 0 N/A 77,781 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 788,931 439,785 79.4 1,993,761 847,044 135.4 Total by air 785,715 439,785 78.7 1,976,585 847,044 133.4 U.S. Total 686,038 429,279 59.8 1,760,017 820,847 114.4 U.S. West 452,752 296,117 52.9 1,156,009 572,998 101.7 U.S. East 233,286 133,162 75.2 604,008 247,849 143.7 Japan 4,038 1,051 284.3 9,068 2,910 211.6 Canada 54,475 326 16,625.8 107,072 3,716 2,781.3 All Others 41,164 9,129 350.9 100,427 19,570 413.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,216 0 N/A 17,176 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 226,857 137,440 65.1 213,432 103,403 106.4 Total by air 226,375 137,440 64.7 212,568 103,403 105.6 U.S. Total 189,861 133,287 42.4 181,658 98,587 84.3 U.S. West 120,920 90,470 33.7 112,788 66,259 70.2 U.S. East 68,942 42,817 61.0 68,870 32,328 113.0 Japan 1,698 566 200.1 1,626 591 175.2 Canada 21,660 287 7,438.0 16,693 1,217 1,271.1 All Others 13,155 3,300 298.6 12,590 3,007 318.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 482 0 N/A 864 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.91 9.69 -8.0 9.63 10.99 -12.3 Total by air 8.93 9.69 -7.8 9.68 10.99 -11.9 U.S. Total 8.58 9.63 -10.9 9.29 10.81 -14.1 U.S. West 8.28 9.47 -12.6 8.78 10.41 -15.6 U.S. East 9.16 9.97 -8.1 10.26 11.74 -12.6 Japan 13.04 16.70 -21.9 16.14 18.28 -11.7 Canada 12.33 27.35 -54.9 14.03 29.49 -52.4 All Others 9.91 11.21 -11.6 11.28 13.83 -18.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.65 0.00 N/A 4.53 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 217.0 180.0 20.5 220.4 167.8 31.3 Total by air 217.3 180.0 20.7 221.0 167.8 31.7 U.S. Total 223.0 179.6 24.1 227.1 167.5 35.6 U.S. West 214.9 175.6 22.4 220.6 164.8 33.9 U.S. East 237.2 188.2 26.0 237.7 173.2 37.3 Japan 224.4 212.9 5.4 215.2 205.8 4.5 Canada 172.9 121.4 42.4 175.9 166.9 5.4 All Others 206.7 194.8 6.1 193.7 170.7 13.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75.8 0.0 N/A 72.2 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,933.9 1,743.9 10.9 2,123.4 1,843.9 15.2 Total by air 1,940.4 1,743.9 11.3 2,139.0 1,843.9 16.0 U.S. Total 1,913.0 1,728.9 10.6 2,109.5 1,810.9 16.5 U.S. West 1,779.0 1,662.8 7.0 1,937.1 1,714.9 13.0 U.S. East 2,173.1 1,876.0 15.8 2,439.4 2,032.7 20.0 Japan 2,926.4 3,555.1 -17.7 3,472.4 3,761.9 -7.7 Canada 2,131.6 3,320.6 -35.8 2,468.5 4,921.3 -49.8 All Others 2,047.3 2,183.0 -6.2 2,185.2 2,360.9 -7.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 352.6 0.0 N/A 326.8 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2020) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2020 % change 2022P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,525.7 736.5 107.1 4,233.6 3,926.8 7.8 Total by air 1,524.6 735.2 107.4 4,228.0 3,915.3 8.0 U.S. Total 1,312.4 550.3 138.5 3,712.7 2,681.6 38.4 U.S. West 805.5 321.1 150.9 2,239.3 1,525.0 46.8 U.S. East 507.0 229.2 121.2 1,473.4 1,156.6 27.4 Japan 11.8 60.4 -80.4 31.5 400.0 -92.1 Canada 116.1 58.2 99.4 264.3 368.1 -28.2 All Others 84.3 66.2 27.3 219.5 465.5 -52.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.1 1.4 -18.6 5.6 11.5 -51.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,032,569 3,928,899 79.0 19,208,877 19,444,836 -1.2 Total by air 7,017,618 3,907,993 79.6 19,131,096 19,301,857 -0.9 U.S. Total 5,885,705 2,942,430 100.0 16,349,230 13,470,297 21.4 U.S. West 3,748,509 1,800,721 108.2 10,150,927 8,176,714 24.1 U.S. East 2,137,197 1,141,709 87.2 6,198,303 5,293,583 17.1 Japan 52,652 274,118 -80.8 146,352 1,672,596 -91.3 Canada 671,464 357,332 87.9 1,502,383 2,089,287 -28.1 All Others 407,797 334,112 22.1 1,133,132 2,069,677 -45.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14,952 20,906 -28.5 77,781 142,979 -45.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 788,931 433,167 82.1 1,993,761 2,114,143 -5.7 Total by air 785,715 428,997 83.2 1,976,585 2,083,958 -5.2 U.S. Total 686,038 324,549 111.4 1,760,017 1,425,299 23.5 U.S. West 452,752 204,978 120.9 1,156,009 911,800 26.8 U.S. East 233,286 119,571 95.1 604,008 513,500 17.6 Japan 4,038 44,133 -90.9 9,068 286,250 -96.8 Canada 54,475 26,885 102.6 107,072 158,680 -32.5 All Others 41,164 33,430 23.1 100,427 213,729 -53.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,216 4,169 -22.9 17,176 30,185 -43.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 226,857 126,739 79.0 213,432 213,680 -0.1 Total by air 226,375 126,064 79.6 212,568 212,108 0.2 U.S. Total 189,861 94,917 100.0 181,658 148,025 22.7 U.S. West 120,920 58,088 108.2 112,788 89,854 25.5 U.S. East 68,942 36,829 87.2 68,870 58,171 18.4 Japan 1,698 8,843 -80.8 1,626 18,380 -91.2 Canada 21,660 11,527 87.9 16,693 22,959 -27.3 All Others 13,155 10,778 22.1 12,590 22,744 -44.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 482 674 -28.5 864 1,571 -45.0 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.91 9.07 -1.7 9.63 9.20 4.8 Total by air 8.93 9.11 -2.0 9.68 9.26 4.5 U.S. Total 8.58 9.07 -5.4 9.29 9.45 -1.7 U.S. West 8.28 8.78 -5.8 8.78 8.97 -2.1 U.S. East 9.16 9.55 -4.1 10.26 10.31 -0.5 Japan 13.04 6.21 109.9 16.14 5.84 176.2 Canada 12.33 13.29 -7.3 14.03 13.17 6.6 All Others 9.91 9.99 -0.9 11.28 9.68 16.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.65 5.01 -7.3 4.53 4.74 -4.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 217.0 187.5 15.7 220.4 201.9 9.1 Total by air 217.3 188.1 15.5 221.0 202.8 9.0 U.S. Total 223.0 187.0 19.2 227.1 199.1 14.1 U.S. West 214.9 178.3 20.5 220.6 186.5 18.3 U.S. East 237.2 200.8 18.1 237.7 218.5 8.8 Japan 224.4 220.4 1.8 215.2 239.2 -10.0 Canada 172.9 162.9 6.1 175.9 176.2 -0.2 All Others 206.7 198.2 4.3 193.7 224.9 -13.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75.8 66.6 13.8 72.2 80.6 -10.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,933.9 1,700.4 13.7 2,123.4 1,857.4 14.3 Total by air 1,940.4 1,713.7 13.2 2,139.0 1,878.8 13.9 U.S. Total 1,913.0 1,695.6 12.8 2,109.5 1,881.5 12.1 U.S. West 1,779.0 1,566.4 13.6 1,937.1 1,672.6 15.8 U.S. East 2,173.1 1,917.1 13.4 2,439.4 2,252.4 8.3 Japan 2,926.4 1,368.9 113.8 3,472.4 1,397.5 148.5 Canada 2,131.6 2,165.5 -1.6 2,468.5 2,319.9 6.4 All Others 2,047.3 1,980.6 3.4 2,185.2 2,177.8 0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 352.6 334.1 5.5 326.8 382.0 -14.4

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,525.7 1,488.9 2.5 4,233.6 4,494.0 -5.8 Total by air 1,524.6 1,484.9 2.7 4,228.0 4,481.1 -5.6 U.S. Total 1,312.4 982.6 33.6 3,712.7 2,873.4 29.2 U.S. West 805.5 578.1 39.3 2,239.3 1,634.4 37.0 U.S. East 507.0 404.5 25.3 1,473.4 1,239.0 18.9 Japan 11.8 185.2 -93.6 31.5 524.1 -94.0 Canada 116.1 139.8 -16.9 264.3 458.3 -42.3 All Others 84.3 177.4 -52.5 219.5 625.3 -64.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.1 4.0 -72.0 5.6 12.9 -56.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,032,569 7,766,370 -9.4 19,208,877 22,804,420 -15.8 Total by air 7,017,618 7,716,825 -9.1 19,131,096 22,636,773 -15.5 U.S. Total 5,885,705 5,303,252 11.0 16,349,230 15,026,373 8.8 U.S. West 3,748,509 3,293,738 13.8 10,150,927 9,098,812 11.6 U.S. East 2,137,197 2,009,515 6.4 6,198,303 5,927,561 4.6 Japan 52,652 778,887 -93.2 146,352 2,185,655 -93.3 Canada 671,464 886,726 -24.3 1,502,383 2,710,297 -44.6 All Others 407,797 747,959 -45.5 1,133,132 2,714,448 -58.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14,952 49,545 -69.8 77,781 167,647 -53.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 788,931 928,849 -15.1 1,993,761 2,527,277 -21.1 Total by air 785,715 917,026 -14.3 1,976,585 2,487,105 -20.5 U.S. Total 686,038 624,697 9.8 1,760,017 1,616,616 8.9 U.S. West 452,752 399,049 13.5 1,156,009 1,028,938 12.3 U.S. East 233,286 225,648 3.4 604,008 587,678 2.8 Japan 4,038 133,858 -97.0 9,068 374,929 -97.6 Canada 54,475 76,913 -29.2 107,072 213,190 -49.8 All Others 41,164 81,558 -49.5 100,427 282,370 -64.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,216 11,824 -72.8 17,176 40,172 -57.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 226,857 250,528 -9.4 213,432 253,382 -15.8 Total by air 226,375 248,930 -9.1 212,568 251,520 -15.5 U.S. Total 189,861 171,073 11.0 181,658 166,960 8.8 U.S. West 120,920 106,250 13.8 112,788 101,098 11.6 U.S. East 68,942 64,823 6.4 68,870 65,862 4.6 Japan 1,698 25,125 -93.2 1,626 24,285 -93.3 Canada 21,660 28,604 -24.3 16,693 30,114 -44.6 All Others 13,155 24,128 -45.5 12,590 30,161 -58.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 482 1,598 -69.8 864 1,863 -53.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.91 8.36 6.6 9.63 9.02 6.8 Total by air 8.93 8.42 6.1 9.68 9.10 6.3 U.S. Total 8.58 8.49 1.1 9.29 9.29 -0.1 U.S. West 8.28 8.25 0.3 8.78 8.84 -0.7 U.S. East 9.16 8.91 2.9 10.26 10.09 1.7 Japan 13.04 5.82 124.1 16.14 5.83 176.8 Canada 12.33 11.53 6.9 14.03 12.71 10.4 All Others 9.91 9.17 8.0 11.28 9.61 17.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.65 4.19 11.0 4.53 4.17 8.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 217.0 191.7 13.2 220.4 197.1 11.8 Total by air 217.3 192.4 12.9 221.0 198.0 11.6 U.S. Total 223.0 185.3 20.4 227.1 191.2 18.8 U.S. West 214.9 175.5 22.4 220.6 179.6 22.8 U.S. East 237.2 201.3 17.8 237.7 209.0 13.7 Japan 224.4 237.8 -5.6 215.2 239.8 -10.3 Canada 172.9 157.7 9.7 175.9 169.1 4.0 All Others 206.7 237.1 -12.8 193.7 230.4 -15.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75.8 81.6 -7.1 72.2 77.0 -6.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,933.9 1,603.0 20.6 2,123.4 1,778.2 19.4 Total by air 1,940.4 1,619.3 19.8 2,139.0 1,801.7 18.7 U.S. Total 1,913.0 1,572.9 21.6 2,109.5 1,777.4 18.7 U.S. West 1,779.0 1,448.6 22.8 1,937.1 1,588.5 21.9 U.S. East 2,173.1 1,792.6 21.2 2,439.4 2,108.2 15.7 Japan 2,926.4 1,383.6 111.5 3,472.4 1,397.8 148.4 Canada 2,131.6 1,817.6 17.3 2,468.5 2,149.6 14.8 All Others 2,047.3 2,174.5 -5.9 2,185.2 2,214.6 -1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 352.6 342.0 3.1 326.8 321.5 1.7

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism